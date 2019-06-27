Zenith Epigenetics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Trial with Pfizer

CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. (“Zenith” or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., announced today that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial undertaken in collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”). The trial will evaluate the combination, safety and efficacy of the Company’s ZEN-3694, a novel and differentiated bromodomain and extra-terminal domain inhibitor (“BETi”), and Pfizer’s talazoparib, a poly ADP ribose polymerase inhibitor (“PARPi”), in patients with locally advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer without germline BRCA1/2 mutations.



Preclinical data indicate that combining talazoparib with ZEN-3694 is a rational combination to test in patients that are proficient in homologous DNA repair. BETi have been shown pre-clinically to modulate homologous DNA repair genes and can thus potentially sensitize BRCA1/2 proficient patients to talazoparib.

“This represents an exciting step in our clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer,” said Donald McCaffrey, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith. “This combination approach utilizing our lead BETi, ZEN-3694, has the potential to significantly broaden the therapeutic options utilizing PARPi in triple negative breast cancer. I’m pleased with our team’s progress thus far, the continued clinical advancements with ZEN-3694 and I’m looking forward to reporting additional clinical milestones in the future.”

About Zenith:

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. (“Zenith”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents.

