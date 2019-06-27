Make a Safe and Sober Ride Home Part of Your Canada Day Celebrations

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As people prepare to celebrate all things Canadian this holiday long weekend, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking everyone to make safety a top priority by planning ahead for a sober ride home.



“No one ever thinks they’ll be the cause of an impaired driving crash,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “But the reality is that hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured every year because people choose to get behind the wheel after drinking or consuming drugs. If everyone does their part and plans ahead for a sober ride home, we can stop these tragedies from happening.”

MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada partner to raise awareness and to let all Canadians know that they have the power to prevent impaired driving.

Never drive a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never ride with a driver who is impaired;

Call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

“Allstate Canada and our agents across the country wish everyone a happy and safe Canada Day,” said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “In the same way you plan your Canada Day weekend activities weeks in advance, we urge you to do the same when it comes to organizing a sober ride home. We all have the power and ability to help keep our roads and one another safe.”

Driving impaired is never worth the risk. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and automobile insurer focused on providing our valued customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep our customers and employees in "Good Hands®". We are proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca. Anna Weigt-Bienzle, Senior Communications Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or aweigtbienzle@allstate.ca.

