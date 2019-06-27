United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study: - Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN - Survey the Geo Location of Each 5G Radio Site

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN.



The report focuses on the following issues:

Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site

Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed

Analyze the type of poles used

Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site

Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service

Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

5G Site Maps

Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites

Case Study 1: 5G Site in Downtown

Case Study 2: 5G Site near U.S. Bank Stadium

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

5G Radio Node Site Number

5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street

5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies

Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks

New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum

Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE

5G eMBB Services Launched

5G Mobile Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS 5G MOBILE NETWORK

Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site

Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS

Downtown West (Central Community)

Downtown East (Central Community)

Elliot Park (Central Community)

Loring Park (Central Community)

CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2



TABLES

Table 1: Example 5G Site Dataset

Table 2: U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Spectrum Holdings

Table 3: Verizon 5G Mobile Network Vendors-Phase 2



EXHIBITS

Exhibit 1: 5G Radio Node Site

Exhibit 2: Direction of Azimuth Coverage for 5G Radio Node, Radio 1

Exhibit 3: Direction of Azimuth Coverage for 5G Radio Node, Radio 2

Exhibit 4: Street Light Pole Site Example

Exhibit 5: Traffic Signal Light Pole Site Example

Exhibit 6: Wooden Utility Pole Site Example

Exhibit 7: Motorola Mobility moto 5G mod (left), moto z (right)

Exhibit 8: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Exhibit 9: Minneapolis Communities/Neighborhoods

Exhibit 10: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Neighborhoods (Units)

Exhibit 11: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Radios by Neighborhoods (Units)

Exhibit 12: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Radio Count (Units)

Exhibit 13: Minneapolis Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Site Type (Units)

Exhibit 14: Example of Collocated 4G/5G Small Cell Site in Minneapolis

Exhibit 15: Ericsson AIR ARS Cable Diagram

Exhibit 16: City of Minneapolis Downtown West Neighborhood Boundaries

Exhibit 17: Minneapolis Downtown West Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations

Exhibit 18: Minneapolis Skyway System Sky Bridge

Exhibit 19: Minneapolis Skyway System Map

Exhibit 20: City of Minneapolis Downtown East Neighborhood Boundaries

Exhibit 21: Minneapolis Downtown East Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations

Exhibit 22: City of Minneapolis Elliot Park Neighborhood Boundaries

Exhibit 23: Minneapolis Elliot Park Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations

Exhibit 24: City of Minneapolis Loring Park Neighborhood Boundaries

Exhibit 25: Minneapolis Loring Park Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations

Exhibit 26: DW8 5G Radio Site Example

Exhibit 27: View from Site DW8 for Radio Sector 1

Exhibit 28: View from Site DW8 for Radio Sector 2

Exhibit 29: Site DW8 Radio Sectors Coverage Zones

Exhibit 30: EP1 5G Radio Site Example

Exhibit 31: View from Site EP1 for Radio Sector 1

Exhibit 32: View from Site EP1 for Radio Sector 2

Exhibit 33: Site EP1 Radio Sectors 1 and 2 Coverage Zones

Exhibit 34: U.S. Bank Stadium Legacy Ship

