Coffee Shop to the World: The Path of Coffee Innovation global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Hot Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.



Coffee shops represent an ever-larger share of global coffee consumption occasions. Their influence, however, extends beyond coffee literally consumed on premise. Retail, institutional and other food-service coffee occasions increasingly take their cues from developments in coffee shops, ensuring that the trends that will sweep these segments tomorrow are already hitting coffee shops today.



It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on both retail and foodservice.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



From the Coffee Shop to the World: The Path of Coffee Innovation Coffee Shops and the Path of Innovation

