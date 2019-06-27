Global Coronary Artery Disease Market 2013-2026 - There Were 11 Licensing & Asset Acquisition Deals Involving Coronary Artery Disease Drugs During 2014-2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Coronary Artery Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the coronary artery disease market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, recent events and analyst opinion, probability of success, patent information, 10-year disease prevalence and incidence forecasts and licensing and acquisition deals.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 327.9 million prevalent cases of coronary artery disease worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 365.9 million prevalent cases by 2026.

Coronary artery disease has a male predominance. Globally, the author estimates that in 2017, 58.65% of cases aged 15 years and over were male.

The author estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 9.5 million incident cases of acute coronary syndrome worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 10.7 million incident cases by 2026.

Acute coronary syndrome has a male predominance. Globally, the author estimates that in 2017, 63.78% of cases aged 25 years and over were male.

Symplmed's Aceon, Grifols's Albutein, Pfizer's Caduet, and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto are the only marketed drugs available for coronary artery disease. These drugs are administered via the oral and intravenous routes.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for coronary artery disease are in Phase II. Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for coronary artery disease focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via the oral, intravenous, and percutaneous catheter/injection routes.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I cardiovascular disease asset is 8.3%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 54.1%. Drugs, on average, take 9.7 years from Phase I to approval in the overall cardiovascular space.

There were 11 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving coronary artery disease drugs during 2014-18. The definitive license agreement in 2017 between Lantheus and GE Healthcare for the continued Phase III development and worldwide commercialization of flurpiridaz F 18, an investigational positron emission tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) agent, for $65m, was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for coronary artery disease have been in the late phases of development, with 53% of trials in Phase III-IV, and 47% in Phase I-II.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of coronary artery disease clinical trials globally. The UK and Germany lead the major EU markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the coronary artery disease space is dominated by completed trials. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for coronary artery disease, with 95 trials.

Pfizer leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for coronary artery disease.

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Medical management

Medical procedures and surgery

Cardiac rehabilitation



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Xarelto for Coronary Artery Disease (August 27, 2018)

Xarelto for Coronary Artery Disease (August 27, 2017)



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

FDA Lowers Barrier To Market Penetration For Abiomed's Impella With Expanded Indication



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Aspire Health Licenses Rights To Hemostemix's ACP01



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in prevalent cases of coronary artery disease, 2017-26

Figure 2: Trends in incident cases of acute coronary syndrome, 2017-26

Figure 3: Overview of pipeline drugs for coronary artery disease in the US

Figure 4: Pipeline drugs for coronary artery disease, by company

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for coronary artery disease, by drug type

Figure 6: Pipeline drugs for coronary artery disease, by classification

Figure 7: Xarelto for Coronary Artery Disease (August 27, 2018): Phase III - COMMANDER-HF (HF/CAD)

Figure 8: Xarelto for Coronary Artery Disease (August 27, 2017): Phase III - COMPASS

Figure 9: Probability of success in the coronary artery disease pipeline

Figure 10: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in coronary artery disease, 2014-18

Figure 11: Parent patents in coronary artery disease

Figure 12: Clinical trials in coronary artery disease

Figure 13: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in coronary artery disease

Figure 14: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in coronary artery disease

Figure 15: Trial locations in coronary artery disease

Figure 16: Coronary artery disease trials status

Figure 17: Coronary artery disease trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Prevalent cases of coronary artery disease, 2017-26

Table 2: Prevalent cases of coronary artery disease, by gender, 2017

Table 3: Incident cases of acute coronary syndrome, 2017-26

Table 4: Incident cases of acute coronary syndrome, by gender, 2017

Table 5: Marketed drugs for coronary artery disease

Table 6: Pipeline drugs for coronary artery disease in the US

Table 7: Xarelto for Coronary Artery Disease (August 27, 2018)

Table 8: Xarelto for Coronary Artery Disease (August 27, 2017)

Table 9: Historical global sales, by drugs ($m), 2013-17

Table 10: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2019-23



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ne489q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.