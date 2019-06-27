Particle Counter Sales Remain Prominent in North America, Backed by Surging Investments in Healthcare and Pharma Industries – Future Market Insights

Key Manufacturers of Particle Counters Remain Focused on New Launches & Enhanced Portfolio: FMI Research

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A particle counter is an instrument used for monitoring the indoor air quality in workplaces and clean rooms as it determines the concentration of particles in the air. Various factors are impacting the overall growth of the market. Another key factor driving the growth of the particle counter market is the increasing usage of particle counters in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Particles in pharmaceutical fluids are counted in compliance with pharmaceutical standards.

Apart from the above-mentioned factors, there are few factors that are likely to hamper the overall growth of the particle counter market. For instance, the high costs associated with benchtop particle counters and the high maintenance cost associated with portable and handheld particle counters are among the major factors that are estimated to hinder the growth of the particle counter market.

Oil & Gas industry Generating High Demand for Liquid Particle Counters

In the oil & gas industry, particle counters are used for the hygiene control of liquid-based hydraulic solutions as well as for the examination of the contamination of injected water. Moreover, liquid particle counters are used in the aerospace industry to determine kerosene compliance with the DEF STAN 91-91 and IP 577 standards or barely inflammable hydraulic fluids. Thus, the increasing demand for the liquid particle counters in the field of waste water and process water to determine the quality of water, as well as the increasing demand for the detection of the particle sizes in water treatment plants are also among factors boosting the particle counter market.

Based on regions, North America is expected to hold the prominent share of the particle counter market due to the increasing presence of the pharmaceutical sector. In the Middle East and Africa, there is increasing demand for liquid particle counters in the oil & gas industry. These are some of the factors are propelling the growth of the particle counter market. North America is estimated to be a prominent region in the global particle counter market because of presence of a well-developed pharmaceutical and healthcare sector and numerous technological improvements in the region. The increasing spending on healthcare and pharmaceuticals is also responsible for boosting the growth of the particle counter market in North America.

Tier 1 Players Account for around 45% Global Market Revenues

The report tracks some of the key companies operating in the market, such as Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Airy Technology, PAMAS, RION Co., Ltd, Climet Instruments Company, Chemtrac Systems, Inc., Hach, Met One Instruments Inc., Cole Parmer, Zinter Handling Inc., Fluke Corporation, FLIR, and Kanomax. There are several other companies operating in the particle counter market. Beckman Coulter, PCE Instruments, TSI Inc., and Spectris Company are estimated to capture a prominent share of the particle counter market. These tier 1 companies hold a share of approximately 45% of the particle counter market.

Some of the prominent vendors are primarily focusing on inventing and introducing new and advanced products. Prominent vendors in the market are focusing on acquisitions and collaborations. For example, in February 2019, Beckman Coulter, one of the prominent manufacturers of particle counters, entered into a liquid biopsy partnership with Apostle Inc. the Apostle Inc. is a liquid biopsy company. Beckman Coulter entered in partnership for increasing the product portfolio of the company and to improve the product portfolio. In addition, in January 2019, the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences acquired Labcyte to expand its laboratory automation business.

