The World Market for Virtual Fitting Rooms 2019-2025: Forecasting a CAGR of 21.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Fitting Room Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global virtual fitting room market to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the virtual fitting room market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the virtual fitting room market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global virtual fitting room market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global virtual fitting room market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



Drivers

Increasing implementations of virtual fitting room solutions in shopping malls, internet stores, and fashion world

The growth in the implementation of virtual fitting room offers better shopping experiences to customers

Restraints

The texture of the fabric can't be sensed

Opportunities

Growing trends of online shopping among consumers, especially among the millennial

Continuous advancement in technology such as VR & AR

The increasing use of the advanced solution in developed countries

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the virtual fitting room market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the virtual fitting room market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global virtual fitting room market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Virtual Fitting Room Market Highlights

2.2. Virtual Fitting Room Market Projection

2.3. Virtual Fitting Room Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Virtual Fitting Room Market



4. Virtual Fitting Room Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Virtual Fitting Room Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.1.1. Pre-fabricated

5.1.2. Customized

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Mobile Application

5.2.2. Firmware/Platform

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Integration

5.3.2. Consulting

5.3.3. Maintenance



6. Global Virtual Fitting Room Market by End-user

6.1. E-commerce

6.2. Physical Store

6.2.1. Jewelry and Watches

6.2.2. Apparel

6.2.3. Eyewear

6.2.4. Others



7. Global Virtual Fitting Room Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Virtual Fitting Room Market by Component

7.1.2. North America Virtual Fitting Room Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Virtual Fitting Room Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Zugara Inc.

8.2.2. Visualook

8.2.3. True Fit Corporation

8.2.4. Virtusize AB

8.2.5. SIZEBAY

8.2.6. Reactive Reality GmbH

8.2.7. Secret Sauce Partners

8.2.8. Imaginate Technologies Inc.

8.2.9. Fitle

8.2.10. Fitnect Interactive



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c0iww

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electronic Retailing, Mail Order and Catalogs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.