QDOBA Mexican Eats® to Expand Across the South with Seasoned Multi-Unit Operator

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QDOBA Mexican Eats®, a leading Mexican fast-casual chain, today announced that thanks to multi-unit operator, Premier Queso Kings, LLC, guests across the south will soon be able to enjoy QDOBA’S signature offerings locally. The 20-unit deal focuses on locations to be developed in and around the Atlanta area, and across Alabama.



“QDOBA is unquestionably a leader in the fast-casual restaurant space, with the combination of flavorful food and inviting atmosphere,” said Patrick Sidhu, founder of Premier Queso Kings, LLC. “Along with an attractive value proposition that stands above so many other category players, QDOBA’s holistic leadership team -- across franchising, operations and marketing -- is clearly one of the many reasons the brand continues to outpace the category when it comes to traffic, sales and guest loyalty.”

Premier Queso Kings, LLC’s first QDOBA restaurant is scheduled to open in Atlanta in late 2019 or early 2020. Like all QDOBA restaurants, each of Premier Queso Kings, LLC’s locations will offer the brand’s signature innovative menu with high-quality ingredients, such as flame-grilled steak and adobo chicken, cooked-in-house throughout the day.

“Premier Queso Kings is exactly the type of franchise group that fits with the QDOBA brand,” said Keith Guilbault, CEO at QDOBA. “We always strive to work with multi-unit, experienced operators, and we know Premier Queso Kings will deliver the elevated QDOBA experience that guests seek out and embrace.”

Premier Queso Kings, LLC’s affiliate companies own and operate 200+ restaurants, including many leading national and regional fast casual and quick service brands. Founded in 2010 by Patrick Sidhu, Premier Kings companies’ leadership within the franchise community is well-documented. The company has been named Franchisee of the Year, and Southeast Operator of the Year multiple times for one of its quick service restaurant brands.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA Mexican Eats is a leading fast-casual Mexican chain with more than 750 restaurants located across the United States and in Canada. Committed to using quality, freshly prepared ingredients, the brand makes a range of menu items in its restaurants’ kitchens daily. Guests are encouraged to experience QDOBA’s delicious flavors by enjoying one of the brand’s signature entrées or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tortilla soup to fit their personal tastes. In 2019, QDOBA was voted the “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” as part of the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

