What's Happening in Tobacco? Q1 2019 - Focus on Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products

The What's Happening in Tobacco? Q1 2019 global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.



In the latest in an ongoing series of quarterly briefings looking at major (and some minor) developments in the world of tobacco, we assess the latest performance of the major multinationals, important cannabis and NPD/NGP updates, the reviewed economic growth projections for the world's key markets, and what to look for in the next quarter.



Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



In Brief In Depth Macroeconomic update Q2 talking points

