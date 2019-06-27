Todos Medical to Sponsor the Investacure ‘Cure Coin Awards Reception’ for Alzheimer’s and CTE Research at AAIC 2019 in Los Angeles

REHOVOT, Israel, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a clinical-stage in-vitro-diagnostics company focused on the development of blood tests for the early detection of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that it will be sponsoring the Investacure ‘Cure Coin Awards Reception’ on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. at The Association, 110 East 6th Street, in downtown Los Angeles, CA. The reception is being hosted to honor researchers in Alzheimer’s and CTE who are working to turn scientific discoveries into clinical interventions that could alter the course of those two devastating neurodegenerative diseases. Todos Medical intends to release preliminary data regarding the LymPro Test’s utility for the detection of Alzheimer’s, based upon studies conducted at Leipzig University on the comparability of LymPro and amyloid PET imaging.



The Cure Coin Awards Reception will be hosted by Leigh Steinberg, the NFL Agent who has been a strong advocate for player safety and brain research into head injuries and their long-term effects, and David Weild, co-Founder of Investacure and an influential financial personality who is oftentimes described as the ‘Father of the JOBS Act’ for his role in shepherding legislation through Congress to pave the way for the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act that was signed into law in 2012.

All media are welcome to request attendance at the event. The event is expected to be at capacity, so please register as soon as possible. For additional details and registration please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-investacure-cure-coin-awards-reception-during-aaic-2019-tickets-63980925671

About LymPro Test

The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. Certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease and potentially Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

About TM-B1 Breast Cancer Blood Test

The TM-B1 assay is indicated for women aged 25 years and older without a diagnosis of inflammatory disease. The assay is intended to be used as a diagnostic method to indicate whether or not a breast malignancy is present. TM-B1results are initially intended to be used in conjunction with other common diagnostic tests as part of breast cancer screening.

About TM-B2 Breast Cancer Blood Test

The TM-B2 assay is indicated for women who meet the following criteria: Female subjects, aged 25 years and older, without a diagnosis of inflammatory or autoimmune disease and who were diagnosed as presenting with BI-RADS score of 3 or 4 (or equivalent). TM-B2 is to be used to further assess if a malignancy is present or not. TM-B2 results are initially intended to be used in conjunction with other common diagnostic tests as part of breast cancer screening.

About Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc .

Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc. is a joint venture owned by Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: AMBS) (80.01%) and Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB: TMDF) (19.99%). Breakthrough has been assigned the intellectual property and other rights to LymPro Test®, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as rights to other neurological diagnostics testing intellectual property. Todos Medical has provided Amarantus with notice of Todos’s decision to exercise its exclusive option to acquire the 80.01% of Breakthrough Diagnostics that it currently does not own.

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an Israeli company headquartered in Rehovot, is an in-vitro-diagnostic (“IVD”) company engaged in the development of a series of blood tests for the early detection of a variety of cancers and has initiated the development of blood tests for neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, through Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc., its joint venture with Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.. The company has developed two cancer screening tests based on TBIA (Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses), a method for cancer screening using peripheral blood analysis. The TBIA screening method is based on the cancer’s influence on the immune system which triggers biochemical changes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (“PBMC”) and plasma. This proprietary and patented method incorporates biochemistry, physics and signal processing. The company’s two cancer screening tests, TM-B2 and TM-B2 are CE marked in the EU.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

