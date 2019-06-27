CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation

Kidney community rallies in support as introduction of the immunosuppression coverage bill is imminent

Recent conversations with legislative champions’ offices indicate that the reintroduction of the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act is imminent and expected this summer. The legislation would extend Medicare coverage for kidney transplant patients for the lifetime of the transplanted kidney.

CareDx CEO Peter Maag presented at the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) Policy Summit in Washington, D.C. on June 19, 2019. In a presentation to community leaders and kidney patients, he shared that “CareDx remains dedicated to improving the long-term health outcomes of transplant patients and a key component of that is ensuring patients have access to immunosuppressive medications for the life of their transplanted kidney. Medicare’s current policy is costing the US health system and tax payers millions of dollars each year and even worse, costing patients their lives. The time for a legislative fix is long overdue and we’re happy to work with the community to finally make it happen.”

CareDx has been working with other members of the kidney and transplant community, including AAKP, the National Kidney Foundation, the American Society of Nephrology, and Renal Physicians Associates, among many others, to urge Congress to pass legislation that would end Medicare’s current three-year cap on immunosuppressive medications.

In an effort to help organize the community’s efforts, CareDx is sponsoring the Honor the Gift campaign, a national patient-centered grassroots movement promoted by a coalition of kidney and transplant organizations to advocate for the legislation. The coalition has received the support of over 7,000 patients, donors, and supporters since launching in March 2019.

The Administration has signaled its support for the legislative change and has been enthusiastic in assisting the community’s efforts. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has authored two reports on the benefits of extending Medicare’s immunosuppressive medication coverage, including one which indicates the legislation could save Medicare up to $300 million over 10 years by diverting patients from unnecessary dialysis and re-transplantation—both of which are costly and burdensome procedures.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential reintroduction of the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act and the potential terms of the Act. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including legislative and regulatory processes and risks. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

