No Borders, Inc. (Ticker: NBDR) Subsidiary, MediDent Supplies, Announces Being Awarded Contract to Supply Medical Equipment for Leading University

The Company is pleased to announce that No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. dba MediDent Supplies, has been awarded a contract to supply leading dental university, A.T. Still University, with medical and dental equipment. MediDent Supplies is happy to provide its clients with a large selection of fantastic products coupled with excellent savings and with the successful completion of an initial equipment Purchase Order currently in production, the Company is happy to announce the launch of MediDent Supplies brand new “Government & Enterprise” division designed to engage in a deeper B2B/B2G engagement sales and operations model.

MediDent Supplies was able to successfully work with engineering teams from A. T. Still University alongside engineering people from MediDent Supplies manufacturing partner in creating a custom variant to solve a specific location based need at A. T. Still’s Missouri School Of Dentistry & Oral Health in St. Louis. This work led to an initial pilot order for a single unit which was produced, delivered and installed successfully at the Missouri School Of Dentistry & Oral Health. The success of the pilot yielded a Purchase Order and subsequently payment for, an additional fifteen units.

While A. T. Still University did not choose to pay for their equipment in a cryptocurrency, No Borders, Inc. has continually made a case for blockchain technologies and digital currencies. Real world adoption of these technologies and currencies requires market participation by consumers, suppliers and retailers. By successfully working with Coinbase to provide both business and consumer clients with cryptocurrency payment options in the CBD and Dental industries, No Borders continues to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to this vision and we will continue to work with clients across the spectrum to promote real world adoption and utilization of these technologies and tools.Visit www.MediDentSupplies.com today and you can complete your purchase with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin or USD Coin.

Joseph Snyder, our CEO and Director, stated, “The official launch of our MediDent Supplies “Gov/Enterprise” division is the culmination of a lot of systemization and operational planning, execution, testing, failure, redeployment and starting again that was needed so that we could feel comfortable with our organizational ability to not only transact the business at the level of a Government Request For Bid/Proposal but that we could really go above and beyond with our attention to detail, smooth operations and consistency in the client experience before, during and after the purchase.”

Joseph continued, “I am proud to be announcing not only our new MediDent Supplies “Gov/Enterprise” division but also our successful installation of one Titan Elite Ceiling Mount in A. T. Stills Missouri School Of Dentistry & Oral Health. Because of the success of that installation, A.T. Stills issued a Purchase Order for fifteen additional Titan Mounts. Payment has been received in full by MediDent Supplies and we are currently in production on this initial batch of equipment while looking strategically at the client's needs to ensure that A. T. Still University, as a Non-Profit, can save funds on the equipment and supplies it needs in order to be able to continue the great mission of teaching new generations of wellness professionals.

About A.T. Stills University (ATSU)

A.T. Still University (ATSU) is the founding institution of osteopathic healthcare, established in 1892 by Andrew Taylor Still. As a leading health sciences university, ATSU is comprised of two campuses (Kirksville, Mo., and Mesa, Ariz.) on more than 200 acres with six prestigious schools. The culturally rich learning environments include residential and online healthcare related graduate degrees as well as community-based partnerships worldwide. ATSU has more than 977 employees dedicated to its not-for-profit mission and an average annual enrollment of over 3,100 students from 35 countries.

ATSU is renowned for its preeminence as a multidisciplinary healthcare educator. The University is focused on integrating the founding tenets of osteopathic medicine and the advancing knowledge of today's science. ATSU continually earns distinctions as the graduate health sciences university with best-in-class curriculum and a community outreach mission to serve the underserved. The University has a rich history of leadership in both healthcare education and correlated research.

ATSU instills within students the compassion, experience and knowledge required to address the whole person and shape healthcare in communities where needs are greatest. Inspired to influence whole person healthcare, ATSU graduates contribute to the future of integrated care while also leading with a selfless passion in the communities they serve.

About No Borders Dental Resources, Inc.

No Borders Dental Resources, Inc. a subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) provides equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the US through the trade name “MediDent Supplies.” MediDent has a strategic focus on expanding product portfolios and optimizing Lifetime Customer Value (LCV) while minimizing Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) in the medical, dental and veterinary spaces. Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies Via Coinbase!

About No Borders Labs, Inc.

No Borders Labs, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR) provides leading-edge tech tools to our internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture, and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security, and transparency. No Borders Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the USA, South America, Asia, and Europe.

About No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets.

