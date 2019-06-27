CROP Investment Holding World Farms Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement to go Public on the CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its investment holding, World Farms Corp., has signed a definitive agreement with Graphite Energy Corp to go public via a reverse takeover (‘RTO’) on the Canadian Securities Exchange.



CROP currently owns 10,000,000 shares in World Farms Corp. which also announced a $0.30 private placement in connection with the RTO.

On February 27th CROP divested its interest in Italian and Jamaican joint ventures in return for $2.0 Million in common shares of World Farms Corp. at a deemed price of $0.20 per share for a total of 10,000,000 shares.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: “The RTO is proceeding as planned and is now subject to final approval by the CSE. By divesting our Italian and Jamaican assets to World Farms, it has allowed CROP to focus and expand its operations in the USA, as well as gain a major investment.”

“It is significant for World Farms that it is already cultivating 100,000 cannabis plants with another 500,000 planned to be growing in Croatia over the coming weeks.”

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol “CROP”, in the US on the OTC under the symbol “CRXPF”, and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol “2FR”. CROP has developed a portfolio of asset investments including: two in Washington State, medical and recreational in California, a 1,012-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 2,115 acre hemp CBD farm and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space, as well as Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line. Crop has US distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 cannabis brands.

