Sunworks Awarded Key Follow-On Order with Customer in Northeast Region

New Jersey based Cibao Meat Products commissions Sunworks to install an additional 200kW of solar to advance efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a premier provider of high-performance solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to develop a 200kW car port solar system for Cibao Meat Products, a specialty food manufacturer based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Sunworks’ Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile said: “Ciabo Meat Products, is a third generation, family run business that has been operating since 1969. They have a tradition of quality and are regarded as one of the premier manufacturers of Hispanic inspired meat products. With the implementation of solar they are expanding that tradition of quality beyond their products and service as an environmentally conscious company, working to reduce their grid energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

“This award is a follow-on to a project that we previously won last year, and an important step in our regional expansion effort,” Cargile added. “Our pipeline of opportunities outside of California continues to expand, which I believe is an important growth driver for Sunworks in 2019 and beyond.”

This new project win is expected to generate nearly $1 million in revenue for Sunworks with engineering and construction commencing during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Hienz Vieluf Jr., Manager of Cibao Meat Products, commented: "My Grandfather built the company in the Dominican Republic and then brought it to America. My father took the company from a small neighborhood shop to a national presence. Reducing our carbon footprint through the use of clean renewable solar energy will be the legacy I leave on the expansion of Cibao Meat Products.”

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

