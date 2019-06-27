Black Tusk Resources Inc. Selects ALS Geochemistry for the Golden Valley Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (CSE: TUSK, OTC: BTKRF, Frankfurt: 0NB) is pleased to announce that they have selected ALS Global Laboratory for undertaking analysis of drill core from its Golden Valley Project in Quebec.



ALS Labs is one of the world’s largest and most diversified analytical testing service providers. ALS has a facility located in Rouyn-Noranda approximately 1.5 hours by highway south of Black Tusk Resources Golden Valley Project. ALS Labs are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada for test which conforms with CAN-P-1597: Requirements for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-)-4E ISO/IEC 17025: General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Black Tusk is extremely confident in choosing ALS Labs for analyzing drill core from the upcoming summer drill program at Golden Valley. The Quotation for services from ALS geochemical provides pricing and turn-around times that are among the best in the mining industry.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of the Hecla Mining Corp’s Casa Berardi Gold Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many prolific gold deposits.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

