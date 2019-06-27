Entasis Therapeutics Announces New Results Supporting Advancement of Multiple Pathogen-Targeted Antimicrobial Programs at ASM Microbe 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced multiple presentations of its innovative programs including sulbactam-durlobactam (ETX2514SUL), zoliflodacin and ETX0282CPDP, during the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe Conference 2019. Durlobactam has been approved as the international nonproprietary name for ETX2514.



Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis Therapeutics, commented, “The consequential scientific findings presented on the podium and during poster presentations at ASM Microbe this year illustrate the continued advancement of our unique pathogen-targeted antimicrobial programs. In particular, the results presented confirm the potent antibacterial activity of our clinical drug candidates and highlight promising data from our preclinical discovery platform. I am proud of the complex, exacting work our organization is undertaking every day in battling the toughest superbugs. What we do matters—to clinicians and the patients they serve.”

During the conference, Ruben Tommasi, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Entasis, provided an overview of the Company’s pipeline, underscoring the broad antibacterial activity of sulbactam-durlobactam against Acinetobacter through inhibition of Class A, C and D β-lactamases and the potential utility of zoliflodacin as a novel single-dose oral treatment for gonorrhea. Dr. Tommasi also discussed ETX0282CPDP’s potential as a best-in-class oral agent with potent microbiological activity against multi-drug resistant Enterobacteriaceae, and the Company’s novel non-beta-lactam PBP inhibitor (NBP) program designed to address serious Gram-negative infections.

John O’Donnell, Senior Director of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics at Entasis, spoke and provided a poster presentation on pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and dose projections for sulbactam-durlobactam. These results formed the basis of the dosing regimen tested in the Phase 2 and ongoing ATTACK Phase 3 clinical trial.

John Mueller, PhD, Chief Development Officer of Entasis, reviewed novel therapies targeting drug-resistant gonorrhea, including Entasis’ first-in-class antibiotic zoliflodacin, which represents the only known novel treatment in late-stage development against this pathogen.

In addition, multiple poster presentations demonstrated the potent antibacterial activity of sulbactam-durlobactam against recent geographically diverse, multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter isolates, and the potent antibacterial activity of ETX0282CPDP against contemporary multidrug-resistant Enterobacteriaceae isolates.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com .

