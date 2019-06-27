One Identity Manager Achieves Powered by SAP NetWeaver® Certification and SAP-Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA®

Technical milestones add to One Identity’s wide range of SAP Integrations

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, today announced its Identity Manager solution has achieved two additional certifications with SAP® technologies that will further enable digital transformations for its customers. The certifications demonstrate One Identity’s leadership as it continues to offer new features and integrations so that companies can deploy increasingly popular cloud environments, which provide dramatic cost savings and operational efficiencies.

These certifications are the latest to enable a comprehensive range of integrations with SAP products. One Identity on-prem and cloud solutions have a long history of enhancing SAP compliance and governance with a cross-platform view, while simplifying user provisioning and de-provisioning and permissions management. More information on how One Identity enables the use of SAP applications can be found on the One Identity website.

First, One Identity Manager is now certified as “powered by SAP NetWeaver®.” Solutions that are powered by SAP NetWeaver can be more quickly and easily integrated into SAP solution environments. Customers can benefit from improved interoperability with SAP applications and with the large ecosystem of solutions that run on SAP NetWeaver. Choosing an SAP-certified solution can also help reduce overall IT investment costs and risks.

Second, the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that One Identity Manager integrates with SAP S/4HANA® using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA platform, with on-premise and cloud deployment options. It is designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organizations, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

“Our customers are embracing new IT infrastructures that enable employee productivity and cut down on capex costs, and One Identity helps them to achieve these deployments through certifications, new product features and close support,” said Darrell Long, VP of Product Management at One Identity. “Identity governance and administration (IGA) are crucial to the business efficiency and security of enterprises that rely on SAP technologies, and our SAP-certified solutions bring peace of mind, enhanced governance, and streamlined operations to customers that make SAP a foundation to their digital transformations.”

SAP, SAP NetWeaver, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA, SAP Fiori and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

