NorthState Announces Availability of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthState , a leading fiber optic network, cloud and IT services provider, announced today the availability of its 2018 audited consolidated financial statements . The statements, and the report of the company’s independent auditors, are available in the Investor Relations section of NorthState’s website.



About NorthState

NorthState is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences. Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet. Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net .

Contacts: NorthState LHA Andrew Stevenson Harriet Fried, SVP 336-821-8801 212-838-3777 investor.relations@nscom.com hfried@lhai.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.