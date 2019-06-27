Nulogy launches AI-driven supply chain project in partnership with the Canadian government’s scale.ai supercluster

Collaboration between industry and government aims to put Canada at the vanguard of AI-driven supply chain innovation

Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, in collaboration with the Government of Canada’s scale.ai program, today will be launching a collaborative government-sponsored and industry-led initiative aimed at making Canada an international leader in the field of artificial intelligence applied to supply chains. Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy, along with the Honourable Navdeep Singh Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be addressing the gathering of industry, government and academic representatives at today’s launch in Montreal. Nulogy is among a number of leading Canadian companies selected by the government to receive funding to drive the scale.ai vision forward.

Nulogy’s project focuses on applying artificial intelligence to the late-stage customization phase of the consumer goods supply chain, where products are adapted to meet the specialized requirements of diverse channels, retail or promotional formats. As part of the initiative, Nulogy will be collaborating with Mars Canada and a select number of its Canadian suppliers to leverage the power of AI and Nulogy’s Agile Customization Platform to digitalize the consumer goods leader’s external supply chain operations.

“Through this initiative, we expect to dramatically improve collaboration and reduce waste, with our external manufacturing and packaging suppliers. As the retail and consumer landscape continues to be disrupted, agility is more important than ever for manufacturers like Mars,” said Jon Willis, Head of Supply Chain, Mars Canada. “We are excited to work with our strategic late-stage customization suppliers and alongside Nulogy to be part of this groundbreaking Canadian-led innovation that will set an example for supply chains around the globe.”

“We are thrilled to be working with our industry and government partners to realize the power of AI in optimizing the supply chain,” said Jason Tham. “We would like to thank the government for sponsoring this important initiative and we look forward to embarking on this work that promises to put Canada on the world stage of AI-powered supply chain innovation.”

“Through scale.ai, the Canadian government is committed to fostering industry collaborations that will further strengthen Canada’s already leading position on AI and digitalization of global supply chains,” said Julien Billot, CEO, scale.ai. “We’re delighted to see award recipient and Canadian success story, Nulogy, working with global leaders like Mars to explore the incredible potential artificial intelligence offers to tackle some of the toughest challenges within consumer goods manufacturing environments.”

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world’s best-loved brands (or products): M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN’S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA® brands. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD®, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™ Pet Hospitals. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

About Nulogy

Nulogy’s cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy’s software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com.

About scale.ai

Scale ai (Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence AI) is an investment and innovation hub based in Montreal. One of Canada’s five innovation superclusters, its mission is to develop the next generation supply chain and promote Canada’s leadership in artificial intelligence applied to the industry. The Canadian supply chain now represents about one million jobs and more than 10% of GDP. Nearly 120 world-class industrial partners, research institutions and other ecosystem players have joined forces to create this innovation consortium. Together, these partners have committed to more than doubling Government of Canada funding to support this unprecedented initiative. More information: scaleai.ca

