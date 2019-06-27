Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Enhances Executive Leadership Team

Grocer strengthens leadership with Chief Operating and Chief Merchandising Officers

Dean Little to serve as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing Store Operations, New Store Development, Real Estate, Construction, Asset Protection and Distribution Center Operations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a full-service specialty retailer rapidly growing across the Midwest and focused on value-priced fresh, healthy and organic offerings, announced today two newly filled roles to support the company’s mission to inspire communities to live healthier lifestyles.

“As we continue our commitment to making fresh, organic food accessible to all, we are incredibly happy to promote and bring on these innovative leaders whose passion matches our own,” said Chris Sherrell, President and CEO of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. “We are confident these talented executives will offer fresh ideas, deliver new innovations and lead the company to continued success.”

Dean Little has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Little, who joined the Fresh Thyme team in 2017 as Chief Operations Officer, has over 40 years of experience in the industry and previously served as the SVP of Operations for Price Chopper. In his expanded role as Chief Operating Officer, Little will continue to have oversight of Store Operations, New Store Development, Asset Protection and Food Safety, with the added responsibility of the company’s Real Estate, Construction and Distribution Center Operations.



Fresh Thyme welcomes Tod Pepin as the new Chief Merchandising Officer with oversight of all merchandising, marketing and pricing for the company.



With more than 25 years of experience in merchandising strategy, category management, replenishment and retail operations, Pepin brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Fresh Thyme. Previously Pepin served as Senior Vice President of Foods Merchandising for Meijer. Pepin came to Meijer from Delhaize America, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Merchandising Governance, Private Brands and Business Planning. In this role, he oversaw consistency of execution, performance and accountability across all retail banners.

About Fresh Thyme Farmers Market®

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, bakery goods, 400 bulk food bins, dairy and frozen, health supplement products, and its own line of organic and natural private label products. Learn more at www.freshthyme.com .

