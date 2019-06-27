Infinera Provides DWDM & Instant Network Technologies to Sparkle’s new Nibble Network, Connecting Sicily with Europe

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Sparkle is deploying Infinera’s XT-3600 for its Nibble Network, a new ultra-long-haul photonic backbone connecting Sicily with major points of presence and data centers in Europe. Sparkle will leverage the XT-3600’s industry-leading performance, small form factor, low power consumption, and ability to seamlessly interoperate with its existing Infinera network. This integration simplifies operations and helps Sparkle to quickly activate new and on-demand capacity for customers upon request without network overprovisioning.



/EIN News/ -- Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top 10 global operators, launched Nibble to provide market-leading speeds and low-latency, high-performance, scalable, and guaranteed connectivity services between the most important European locations, meeting carriers’ and enterprises’ rapidly increasing network capacity requirements. With the XT-3600, Sparkle delivers 100 Gigabit Ethernet cloud-scale services in a compact form factor while automating service activation through Instant Bandwidth.

“We are pleased to partner with Sparkle, providing Infinite Network solutions that help Sparkle win in its market,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “As bandwidth demands continue to grow, operators seek solutions that can scale capacity and simplify operations. The Infinera XT-3600 is yet another example of how Infinera is transforming transport networks to cloud scale.”

The Infinera XT-3600, part of the Infinera Infinite Core solution, incorporates the groundbreaking performance of Infinera’s fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) and the Infinera Advanced Coherent Toolkit for enhanced capacity and reach performance with low power consumption.

