The Art of Beer: Verde Canyon Railroad’s Ales on Rails

SEDONA, Ariz. and CLARKDALE, Ariz., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today beer is so much more than the “suds” of your grand-dad’s day. The drinking of ale has been elevated to an art form, on par with wine for its regional origin, hints and notes; a bonding experience for the legion of aficionados who hold their beer to a higher standard. Verde Canyon Railroad’s Ales on Rails is a great big shout-out to Arizona craft beers, as well as to the Canyon’s beautiful autumn sipping weather to complement these local flavors.



A favorite autumn event at Verde Canyon Railroad, now in its 17th year, "Ales on Rails" features Arizona craft beers alongside awe-inspiring Sedona-area scenery.





/EIN News/ -- Every train day, September 17 through October 31, shadowing Germany’s Oktoberfest season, Ales on Rails is a party at the Verde Canyon Railroad depot, 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the train’s 1:00 p.m. departure. The festive Oktoberfest-inspired luncheon, with a flair of southwestern style, is the perfect accompaniment to the craft brews chilled and waiting for approval. A wild variety of craft beers, ranging from the hoppiest IPAs to the chocolatiest stouts and everything in between, will be available by the taste AND by the glass. The celebration continues to flow aboard the train with an assortment of customized brews available for purchase during the train ride. Ales on Rails tickets may be pre-purchased to include the beer tasting, luncheon and a souvenir pint glass, making it easy for passengers to simply show up and drink up.

Autumn in the Verde Canyon is full of late-season wildflowers basking in warm afternoons, while cool nights chill the riparian foliage to gold. The colors of the red rocks and the burnished leaves echo the rich, hoppy colors of the Arizona- brewed beers, making a train ride the perfect pairing. Every year Verde Canyon Railroad is fortunate to have representatives from a number of fine Arizona craft breweries that gladly share their processes and inspirations behind their award-winning beers.

Real rails, real people, and a real adventure make Verde Canyon Railroad a feast for each of the senses. The historic rail line was once a treasured connection between the booming copper mines of Jerome and distant civilization. Today, deemed an Arizona Treasure by the State of Arizona, passengers relax in plush comfort as the train rumbles into this same, untouched terrain where eagles soar from the edges of deep red cliffs, and the perennially flowing Verde River weaves a sinuous path through the high desert.

A stone’s throw from the hillside mining town of Jerome, Verde Canyon Railroad’s Clarkdale depot is in the heart of the Verde Valley, a diverse crossroads featuring amazing adventures in every direction. Only two hours from Phoenix and 25 minutes from Sedona, Verde Canyon Railroad is the perfect Arizona day trip. Reservations may be made at verdecanyonrr.com or at 800.293.7245.

It’s not the destination, It’s the Ales on Rails during the Journey!

Contact: Teresa Propeck 602 316-9887

tpropeck@verdecanyonrr.net

Reservations: 800 293-7245

www.verdecanyonrr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02561192-619c-4483-9b78-32cb20a7b06f



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.