Nightfood Declared Winner -- Best New Ice Cream at 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards; National Distribution Coming Soon

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the rapidly growing ice cream company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, is proud to announce that Nightfood® sleep-friendly ice cream has won multiple 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards, winning in the categories for Best New Ice Cream as well as Best Dairy Dessert.

Past award winners have included Chobani, Stonyfield, Yoplait, a2 Milk, and Yasso.

Other finalists in the ice cream category for 2019 included Meiji Essel Sweets Ice Cream of Japan, and the iconic Steve’s Ice Cream, recently relaunched in the U.S. after its acquisition by American dairy giant Dean Foods.

FoodBev Media senior marketing executive Matt Ferris said, “The World Dairy Innovation Awards always highlight some of the most ambitious new products and developments of the year globally, from both large and small organizations. Keeping an eye on the finalists and winners is always a good way to spot the industry’s next big trend.”

“These prestigious awards further validate that our sleep-friendly ice cream is filling a meaningful void in the marketplace,” exclaimed Nightfood founder Sean Folkson. “The most valuable brands work hard to earn a role in the day-to-day lives of their customers, so that they’d be missed if they were gone. At Nightfood, we’re well on our way.”

Daniel Maffezzoli, analyst at AccelFoods, a venture capital fund focusing on high-growth food and beverage companies, was on the panel of judges . AccelFoods is an early investor in brands such as Roar Organic, Harmless Harvest, Right Rice, Siete Family Foods, and Skinny Dipped Almonds.

Prior to the event, Maffezzoli described what he was looking for as a judge; he explained it matches what he looks for when evaluating potential investment opportunities. This includes a great team, truly differentiated products, and big ideas. Of big ideas, he stated, “It’s important that the brand or concept presents a significant market opportunity and path to scale in one or more categories that are large or growing quickly.”

Jim Christensen, Nightfood’s VP of Ice Cream Sales, added, “The judges take their cues from the marketplace, as they should. They each have a responsibility in their ‘day jobs’ to keep their finger firmly on the pulse of today’s consumer, spotting the most powerful trends before they hit the mainstream.”

Sleep expert, Diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine, and Nightfood Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Michael Breus remarked, “In a few years, the idea of sleep-friendly snacking will seem to have been so obvious. With the huge majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring shortly before bed, you wonder why it took so long for a company like Nightfood to burst onto the scene.”

“There’s an undeniable and powerful truth to the Nightfood brand,” continued Folkson. “Nutrition fads come and go, but nighttime cravings are eternal…hard-wired into the human physiology. Pioneering this multi-billion dollar category has not been easy, but the massive success of our ice cream launch has us right now at the tipping point for explosive growth.”

Nightfood has now won multiple industry awards for Best New Ice Cream and is targeting 10,000 points of retail distribution by March 31, 2020. Management projects profitability in 2019 Q4 on revenues over $3 million.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood announced it had won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing widespread national distribution. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

