Lice Clinics of America Expands from Kingwood to Cypress

Lice Clinics of America provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments in about an hour using FDA-cleared medical device that works where traditional treatments fail

/EIN News/ -- Cypress, TX, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The battle against head lice has gotten far more difficult in recent years as head lice have become immune to the active ingredients in the most popular lice products. A recent study found that so-called “super lice” comprise 98 percent of head lice in most states.



But don’t worry, super lice are not indestructible. Fortunately for families in the Cypress area, Lice Clinics of America® – Cypress provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using advanced medical technology known as the AirAllé®. AirAllé is an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.



Clinic owner Jen Mortensen’s interest in the AirAllé and Lice Clinics of America began for her and her husband Brent when a family member brought lice to a family reunion last year. “Chaos was king in the house for 72 hours as we washed everything, threw away all combs and brushes and quarantined the kids,” she said. “We made multiple trips to the pharmacy purchasing hundreds of dollars of ineffective over the counter treatments only to find bugs the next day. When we found Lice Clinics of America, we were able to get in with eleven people. We were screened and treated successfully in a couple of hours. Peace of mind was restored, and our reunion thankfully ended with everyone still loving each other.”



The AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than half a million cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



“We want to offer that same peace of mind to families of Cypress, without having to drive for hours,” said Jen.



The Cypress clinic is located at 11111 McCracken Suite E Cypress, TX 77429 and is open seven days per week by appointment. Mortensen and her husband run additional clinics in Kingwood and Beaumont, TX.

# # #

About Lice Clinics of America



With 330 clinics worldwide in 35 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jen Mortensen Lice Clinics of America - Houston 346-332-0224 deadliceparty@gmail.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.