Global Acetaldehyde Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016 through 2024: Focus on Acetate Esters, Pentaerythritol, Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, & Others

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acetaldehyde in Tons.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:



Acetate Esters

Pentaerythritol

Pyridine & Pyridine Bases

Others

The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ashok Alco - chem Limited (India)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)

KH Neochem Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. (India)

LCY GROUP (Taiwan)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Naran Lala Pvt. Ltd. (India)

SEKAB (Sweden)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Sigma Aldrich Corp. (USA)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Acetaldehyde: A Vital Platform Chemical for Organic Chemicals Production

Stable Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Acetaldehyde Market

India Emerges as a Major Consumer

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Favorable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Pyridine & Pyridine Bases: Largest & Fastest Growing End-use Segment

Increasing Production of Crotonaldehyde Benefit Consumption of Acetaldehyde in its Synthesis

Rising Demand for Sorbic Acid as Antimicrobial Preservative Drives Crotonaldehyde Production

Acetaldehyde Usage in Butanediol Production Bode Well for the Market

Expanding Applications for Glyoxal/Glyoxylic Acid Drive Demand for Acetaldehyde

Pharmaceutical Applications

Petroleum Applications

Textile Dyeing/Printing Applications

Light Industry

Established Image as Key Ingredient in Fertilizers & Pesticides Aids Market Growth

Role in Manufacture of PVA Compounds Steers Volume Sales

Tranquilizers & Sedatives: Major Application Areas in Pharmaceuticals Sector

Novel Opportunities in Food & Beverages Sector

Technology Advances to Spur Future Growth

Issues & Challenges

Massive Volume Decline in Acetic Acid Production Amid Proliferation of Methanol-based & Other Novel Processes

Indication of Lost Opportunity for Acetaldehyde in Acetic Acid Synthesis

Carcinogenicity of Acetaldehyde Raises Risks and Safety Concerns

Sources of Acetaldehyde Exposure

Associated Health Risks Hampers Usage in Food & Beverage

Regulations for Ensuring Safety of Foods & Beverages



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Acetaldehyde: Introduction

Key Properties

Manufacturing Process

Acetaldehyde Extraction Processes

Ethanol Dehydrogenation

Ethanol Oxidation

Wackie Cheme Process

Wacker Process

Methanol Hydroformylation

Major End-use Segments

Acetate Esters

Pentaerythritol

Pyridine

Others

1,3-Butylene Glycol

Crotonaldehyde

Glyoxal

Historical Perspective

Regulations

New Emission Standards from EPA



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

ChemChina and Celanese to Develop Acetyls Technology

Showa Denko Enhances N-Propyl Acetate Production Capacity

Celanese to Increase Acetic Acid & VAM Production Capacity

Celanese Achieves ENERGY STAR Challenge for POM & VAM Facilities

Celanese Commences Ibn Sina Polyacetal Production Facility in Saudi Arabia

Jubilant Life Sciences Partners with Barentz International

Godavari Biorefineries Inaugurates R&D Lab in Navi Mumbai

Celanese Opens New Customer Solution Center in Tokyo



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 18)

The United States (5)

Japan (2)

Europe (3) Rest of Europe (3)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw2ua2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

