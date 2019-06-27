Ingage Launches the Ingage Sales Enablement Suite to Help Sales Teams Close More Deals

End-to-End Solution Will Create, Distribute, Manage and Measure the Impact of Interactive Content for Sales and Marketing Teams

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingage , the leader in innovating the sales experience, today launched the Ingage Sales Enablement Suite, which includes the new Ingage Presentations for Desktop . The Ingage Sales Enablement Suite allows for the rapid creation of dynamic sales presentations that increase conversions by making presentations interactive, measurable and memorable.



/EIN News/ -- “According to Qvidian, sales teams report that 88% of their missed deals are the result of an inability to find or access the materials that they need for their discussions. At the same time, marketers are frustrated that the sales team is using outdated materials or creating content on their own,” said Alan Braun, CEO of Ingage. “At Ingage, we set out to fix this so that sales teams can spend more time closing deals and driving greater revenue.”

The Ingage Sales Enablement Suite makes it possible for users, without any technical training or design experience, to build interactive and measurable sales presentations. Key functionality includes the ability to:

Create: Users can quickly create a new presentation or import an existing PPTX and image files to create a new Ingage Presentation. Built-in templates and interactive elements enhance the slides and edits can be made on-the-go.



Users can quickly create a new presentation or import an existing PPTX and image files to create a new Ingage Presentation. Built-in templates and interactive elements enhance the slides and edits can be made on-the-go. Share: Ingage Presentations can be viewed from any mobile device allowing users to capture attention by leveraging touchable images, videos, product specs and branding. The latest version of the presentation is always available with real-time updates.



Ingage Presentations can be viewed from any mobile device allowing users to capture attention by leveraging touchable images, videos, product specs and branding. The latest version of the presentation is always available with real-time updates. Manage: Sales and Marketing teams can make sure all elements of the sales materials are up-to-date and easily accessible. They can also remove access to outdated materials, if needed.



Sales and Marketing teams can make sure all elements of the sales materials are up-to-date and easily accessible. They can also remove access to outdated materials, if needed. Measure: The Ingage Sales Enablement Suite provides analytics that allow teams to learn from every presentation they deliver. Users can track engagement through built-in analytics, and sales leaders have the ability to measure activity and performance, including if content is being viewed, how many times and by what people, and adapt the content for better results. The activity analysis provides valuable information about the behavior of the sales team’s activity and performance as well.

“The Ingage Sales Enablement Suite addresses a number of sales enablement pain points. Time-consuming tasks like creating and customizing presentations are dramatically simplified with Ingage’s easy-to-use drag and drop tools, as well as the ability to import a PPTX file right onto the platform. Poor access to updated and relevant content is no longer a problem with Ingage Presentations because you can push new or update existing presentations to every member of the sales team or specific groups in real-time,” said Braun. “And you no longer have to worry about the difficulty in managing sales team performance because you always have access to the latest and greatest sales content.”

Existing Ingage Presentations customers are excited about the Ingage Sales Enablement Suite launch.

“Making the change from static PowerPoint slides to interactive Ingage Presentations allows our salesforce to tell stories in more engaging ways. We can highlight time-lapse renovation project videos, show before and after home photos, and link to customer reviews,” said Peter Ladd, Director of Training, NEWPRO . “Also important to us is the built-in analytics tool that measures what content is resonating, which helps us tailor and improve our presentations to ultimately increase our sales.”

The Ingage Sales Enablement Suite, including the Ingage Presentations for Desktop content development application, is available for download now on the Ingage website at https://ingage.io/freetrial as part of the Ingage Sales Enablement Suite free 30-day trial offer.

About Ingage

Ingage is the industry leader in interactive content creation through its unique combination of software and storytelling. From its first foray into digital storytelling in 2008, when it was the first company to take children’s books and adapt them to the iPhone, Ingage has more than a decade of dynamic digital content creation experience. With extensive expertise in digital storytelling, Ingage is a leader in developing the industry’s best tools for sales enablement, interactive sales presentations and customer engagement. For more information about Ingage, please visit our website at https://ingage.io/ .

