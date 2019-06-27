Acetic Acid - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2024: BP and Celanese Lead Acetic Acid Production
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acetic Acid: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acetic Acid in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:
- Vinyl Acetate Monomer
- Acetic Anhydride
- Ethyl Acetate
- Butyl Acetate
- Other Acetates
- Purified Terephthalic Acid
- Other Applications
The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BP p.l.c. (UK)
- BP PETRONAS Acetyls Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Lotte BP Chemicals Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Daicel Corporation (Japan)
- Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Limited (India)
- Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd (China)
- Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- LyondellBasell Industries (USA)
- Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)
- Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works (China)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Acetic Acid - A Prelude
Environmental Concerns Pose Challenges for the Market
China Powers the Global Acetic Acid Market
North America and Europe - Mature but Stable Markets
Vinyl Acetate Monomer - The Largest End-use Segment for Acetic Acid
PTA - The Fastest Growing End-use Segment for Acetic Acid
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Bio-Acetic Acid Market Poised for Strong Growth
Acetic Anhydride Witnesses Renewed Vigor from Pharmaceutical Industry
Next-generation Technologies Gain Prominence for Acetic Acid Manufacturing
Standard Monsanto Technology Stands Strong
AO Plus Process Technology - An Improvement Over Conventional Monsanto Technology
BP Unveils Its New SaaBre Technology for Acetic Acid Production
Eastman's Technology Emphasizes on Co-Production of Acetic Acid and Acetic Anhydride
Producers Exercise Increased Control Over Methanol Carbonylation Technology
Booming Asian Chemical Industry to Benefit Global Acetic Acid Market
Global Acetic Acid Demand Projected to Grow In Line with Burgeoning GDP Rates
Developing Nations Spearhead Global Acetic Acid Demand
Raw Materials: Greatly Influencing the Acetic Acid Market
Acetic Acid Manufacturers Based in Western Countries Shift Production Overseas
Intermediates/Derivatives: Driving the Acetic Acid Market
Demand from Coatings Sector Augurs Well for Global Ethyl Acetate Market
Water-Borne Coatings Gaining at the Expense of Ethyl Acetate -Based Coatings
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Gains Popularity in Packaging Applications
Multiple Factors to Benefit Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market
Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum
Acetic Acid - The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics
Clampdown on Smoking to Affect Cellulose Acetate Demand
Impact of Government Legislations on the Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Chemical and Physical Properties
Grades
Hazards
Primary Uses of Acetic Acid
Synthetic Flavoring Agent
Feedstock in the Production of Acetic Anhydride
Buffering Agent
Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Etherifying & Neutralizing Agent
Photographic Chemicals Manufactured Using Acetic Acid
Primary Input in the Production of Rubber Chemicals
Removes Rust from Garments
Chemical & Biochemical Analysis
Acetic Acid - An Alternative for Cancer Treatment
Acetic Acid - A Latent Peril
Repercussions of Excessive Exposure
Short-term Exposure
Long-term Exposure
Personal Protection
Feedstock Used for the Production of Acetic Acid
Methanol
Ethylene
An Important Petrochemical Intermediate
Acetaldehyde
5. END-USE MARKETS - AN OVERVIEW
Key End-Use Segments for Acetic Acid
Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
Production Process
End-Use Applications
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)
Increased Use of PET
Cellulose Acetate & Acetic Anhydride
End-use Applications of Cellulose Acetate
Acetylates (Esters and Acetates)
Ethyl Acetates
Production Process
Recent Developments
Consumption Pattern
Acetic Anhydride
Other Applications
Monochloroacetic Acid
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Globalization Takes Over the Mantle
A Moderately Fragmented Market
BP and Celanese Lead Acetic Acid Production
Capacity Expansion Cools Down on Overcapacity Issues in Asia
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
Godavari Biorefineries to Restart Production of Bio-based Acetic Acid
Celanese Corporation to Expand Capacity for Acetic Acid and VAM
BP to Establish Large Acetic Acid Facility in Oman
Technip and BP Sign Acetic Acid Alliance
Lotte Acquires Fine Chemicals Business of Samsung
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 48)
- The United States (5)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (10)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/baqgdv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surfactants, Solvents
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.