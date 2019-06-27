ProMIS Neurosciences’ PMN310 Shows Greater Therapeutic Potential vs. Other Amyloid-Beta-Directed Antibodies

Data presented at Keystone Symposium on Neurodegenerative Diseases

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, presented data for its lead program, PMN310 for Alzheimer’s disease, at last week’s Keystone Symposium on Neurodegenerative Diseases. ProMIS’ Chief Development Officer Dr. Johanne Kaplan presented data showing that PMN310 possesses superior selectivity for amyloid beta toxic oligomers (AßOs) and improved therapeutic potential compared with other Aß-directed antibodies. Dr. Kaplan shares her perspective on the most notable research stemming from the conference on Episode 8 of the podcast Saving Minds, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .



/EIN News/ -- “Researchers from every continent in the world, except Antarctica, lingered far into the evening to view posters, share perspectives and discuss future therapy directions,” indicated Dr. Johanne Kaplan, Keystone presenter and Chief Development Officer at ProMIS Neurosciences. “There was genuine optimism and a sense of momentum around therapy development efforts for neurodegenerative diseases. There was a general consensus for the need to selectively target the propagating forms of toxic proteins in pursuit of disease modifying therapies: Our data on PMN310 were very well received.”

Dr. Kaplan’s poster, “Selective targeting of HHQK conformational epitope in amyloid-beta oligomer species by PMN310, a monoclonal antibody rationally designed for greater therapeutic potency in Alzheimer’s disease,” presented data indicating that PMN310 possesses:

Superior selectivity for toxic AßOs in Alzheimer’s brain samples

Ability to neutralize the neurotoxicity and propagation of AßOs

Potential to safely administer high doses of PMN310 (reduced risk of brain edema) and achieve greater therapeutic potency compared with other Aß-directed antibodies.

The conference, Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology, Neurodegenerative Diseases: New Insights and Therapeutic Opportunities, took place June 16-20, 2019 at Keystone Resort in Keystone, Colorado. To access Dr. Kaplan’s podcast, Saving Minds, visit iTunes or Spotify .

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company’s proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

