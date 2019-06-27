World Polyurethane Market to Register a CAGR of 7.4% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global polyurethane market to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the polyurethane market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the polyurethane market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global polyurethane market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global polyurethane market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the polyurethane market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the polyurethane market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global polyurethane market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



Drivers

Rising adoption by the construction industry

Increasing usage in footwear industry

Rising adoption by carpet & cushioning industry

Restraints

Fluctuations in the raw material prices

Opportunities

Growth in the electronics sector

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Polyurethane Market Highlights

2.2. Polyurethane Market Projection

2.3. Polyurethane Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Polyurethane Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Polyurethane Market



4. Polyurethane Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Polyurethane Market by Product

5.1. Flexible Foam

5.2. Coatings

5.3. Rigid Foam

5.4. Elastomer

5.5. Adhesive and Sealant

5.6. Others



6. Global Polyurethane Market by End-user

6.1. Electronics & Appliances

6.2. Furniture & Interior

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Building & Construction

6.5. Footwear

6.6. Packaging

6.7. Others



7. Global Polyurethane Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Polyurethane Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Polyurethane Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Polyurethane Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Polyurethane Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Huntsman International LLC

8.2.2. Future Foam

8.2.3. FSI

8.2.4. Eurofoam

8.2.5. Covestro AG

8.2.6. Carpenter

8.2.7. DuPont

8.2.8. Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

8.2.9. RECTICEL

8.2.10. UFP Technologies Inc.



