Leading Women Entrepreneurs Honors FTI Consulting’s Dawn Hall

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dawn Hall , a Senior Managing Director in the Dispute Advisory Services practice within the firm’s Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment, has been recognized as one of Leading Women Entrepreneurs’ Top 25 Leading Women Intrapreneurs of 2019. Winners were selected among hundreds of nominees based on their strong business acumen and ability to influence and inspire within their respective fields.



“This award is a reflection of Dawn’s commitment to delivering for clients while serving as a leader and mentor to her colleagues,” said Holly Paul , Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting. “Dawn is a highly regarded expert witness with a successful track record leading commercial litigation engagements. She is also an integral member of FTI WIN, FTI Consulting’s Women’s Initiative, and she consistently shows her dedication to developing the next generation of women leaders at the firm.”

Ms. Hall, who also co-leads FTI Consulting’s Intellectual Property practice, has more than 20 years of experience assisting companies and counsel with complex economic, financial, accounting and litigation issues. She was recently named to Intellectual Asset Management magazine’s Patent 1000 – The World’s Leading Patent Professionals guide for the second consecutive year. In 2017, she was named to Consulting magazine’s Women Leaders in Consulting list.

Commenting on her award, Ms. Hall said, “It is an honor to be recognized among women, who like me, are as dedicated to impacting the world of business as they are passionate about shaping the future of female entrepreneurship.”

Leading Women Entrepreneurs is a networking organization that recognizes outstanding women in business and strives for their overall advancement. Leading Women Entrepreneurs will honor this year’s Leading Women Entrepreneurs, Intrapreneurs and Brand Builders at the Liberty House in Jersey City, N.J. on October 21.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

