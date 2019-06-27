Insights Into the Worldwide Big Data Market 2017-2025: Segmented by Component, Product Type, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global big data market to grow with a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the big data market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the big data market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global big data market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global big data market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the big data market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the big data market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global big data market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

The huge volume of data is generated across the many industries around the world

The growth of healthcare and media and entertainment sector

Rise in demand due to the use of big data in businesses

The benefits such as cost savings and time reductions are likely to influence the demand for big data

2. Restraints

Security and privacy concerns

The high cost of big data

3. Opportunities

The growth in trends of digitization

Greater opportunities through developing regions like the Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Big Data Market Highlights

2.2. Big Data Market Projection

2.3. Big Data Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Big Data Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Components

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Big Data Market



4. Big Data Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Big Data Market by Components

5.1. Software and Services

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Storage



6. Global Big Data Market by Product Type

6.1. Hadoop

6.2. Structured Query Language

6.3. Relational Database Management System

6.4. Existing Database Management Systems



7. Global Big Data Market by Application

7.1. Manufacturing

7.2. Financial Services

7.3. Telecommunication

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Media and Entertainment

7.6. Government

7.7. Retail

7.8. Others



8. Global Big Data Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Big Data Market by Components

8.1.2. North America Big Data Market by Product Type

8.1.3. North America Big Data Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Big Data Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Big Data Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. Teradata

9.2.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

9.2.3. Opera Solutions OpCo LLC

9.2.4. Splunk Inc.

9.2.5. Cloudera Inc.

9.2.6. Mu Sigma

9.2.7. Oracle

9.2.8. IBM

9.2.9. Calpont Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wh70bn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Big Data



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.