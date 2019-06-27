Smart Fleet Management Markets to 2025 by Connectivity, Application, Mode of Transport, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fleet Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global smart fleet management market to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the smart fleet management market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the smart fleet management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart fleet management market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart fleet management market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the smart fleet management market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the smart fleet management market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global smart fleet management market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Increasing utilization of high-speed network

A rise in the adoption of electric transportation

2. Restraints

Lack of awareness among some countries

3. Opportunities

Increasing the adoption of artificial intelligence

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Smart Fleet Management Market Highlights

2.2. Smart Fleet Management Market Projection

2.3. Smart Fleet Management Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Smart Fleet Management Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Connectivity

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode of Transport

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Smart Fleet Management Market



4. Smart Fleet Management Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Smart Fleet Management Market by Connectivity

5.1. Cloud

5.2. Long Range Communications

5.3. Short Range Communications



6. Global Smart Fleet Management Market by Application

6.1. Remote Diagnostics

6.2. Tracking

6.3. Optimization

6.4. ADAS



7. Global Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode of Transport

7.1. Marine

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Rolling Stock



8. Global Smart Fleet Management Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Smart Fleet Management Market by Connectivity

8.1.2. North America Smart Fleet Management Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode of Transport

8.1.4. North America Smart Fleet Management Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Fleet Management Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. IBM Corporation

9.2.2. Continental AG

9.2.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.2.4. Harman International Industries Inc.

9.2.5. Denso Corporation

9.2.6. Cisco Systems Inc.

9.2.7. Siemens AG

9.2.8. CalAmp Corp.

9.2.9. Sierra Wireless Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp5un2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Car Fleet



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.