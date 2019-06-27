Calcium Carbide: Insights Into the Global Market to 2025 -- Health Hazards Caused by Calcium Carbide Acts as a Major Restraint

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Carbide Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global calcium carbide market to grow with a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the calcium carbide market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the calcium carbide market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global calcium carbide market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global calcium carbide market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the calcium carbide market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the calcium carbide market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global calcium carbide market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Growing adoption of acetylene in several applications

A rapidly growing steel industry

2. Restraints

Health hazards caused by the calcium carbide

3. Opportunities

Rising demand for calcium carbide in several industrial applications

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Calcium Carbide Market Highlights

2.2. Calcium Carbide Market Projection

2.3. Calcium Carbide Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Calcium Carbide Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Calcium Carbide Market



4. Calcium Carbide Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Calcium Carbide Market by Application

5.1. Steel Making

5.2. Chemical Acetylene

5.3. Reducing & Dehydrating Agents

5.4. Others



6. Global Calcium Carbide Market by Region

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Calcium Carbide Market by Application

6.1.2. North America Calcium Carbide Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Calcium Carbide Market

7.2. Companies Profiles

7.2.1. Praxair technology

7.2.2. Denka Company Limited

7.2.3. SA Calcium Carbide

7.2.4. MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.

7.2.5. AlzChem Group AG

7.2.6. Carbide Industries LLC

7.2.7. APH Regency Power Group



