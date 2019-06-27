Telepsychiatry Market to hit USD 6,380.3 million by 2025 - Global Analysis by Type (Routine, Forensic, Crisis, & In-home), Primary & Secondary Research, & Growth Drivers: Adroit Market Research

Lack of access to mental health professional to fuel the market by 2025. Geographically, Europe dominated the market in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Telepsychiatry Market Size 2018 By Product (Routine Telepsychiatry, Forensic Telepsychiatry, Crisis Telepsychiatry, In-home Telepsychiatry), By End-User (Adult, Pediatric and Adolescent, Geriatric Population), By Country, and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

It is expected that more than 50% of psychiatrists will reach retirement age by 2025, and the number of doctors keen to enter psychiatry business will continue to drop. This is primarily due to insufficient reimbursement policies, which are forcing psychiatrists to join private practices that don’t accept insurance.

Request a PDF sample of the Global Telepsychiatry market research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/881

Technological advancements have led to the growth of telemedicine market. For instance, the number of mobile health applications related to mental health services has increased significantly, with recent estimates suggest that approximately 6% of all mobile health applications developed focus on providing mental health services to users; while an additional 11% of mobile health applications developed are dedicated to providing stress management solutions.

Key players in this market include InSight Telepsychiatry, American Telepsychiatrists, Iris Telehealth, SOC Telemed, Advanced TeleMed Services, FasPsych, Genoa Healthcare, Encounter Telehealth, Arcadian Telepsychiatry, InnovaTel

The risks associated with using the internet in clinical psychiatry vary depending on the context and the extent of the role of internet in physician practice. Interactive websites, for example, present more risk opportunities (e.g. by compromising confidentiality) than basic, informative websites. E-therapy is one of the internet's most controversial uses, and for several reasons, doctors may be cautious about it. Browse the complete research report with Table of Contents@https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/telepsychiatry-market

Given the prevalence of mental health & substance-dependence issues in adults & children, it is not astonishing that individuals, their families & society as a whole face an enormous emotional and financial burden. The economic effects of mental illness have an impact on personal income, the ability of ill people–and often their caregivers–to work, workplace productivity, and contributions to the national economy, as well as the use of treatment services and support.

Product wise, routine telepsychiatry dominated the global telepsychiatry market in the year 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2025. However, in-home telepsychiatry is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Over the past decade, forensic telepsychiatry has been increasingly used in countries such as the United States and England due to the ongoing growth of technologies that enable better access to mental health care in needed populations and improve the outcome of the work of technicians, while facing more demanding mental health facilities performance.

Pediatric and adolescents group stood as the key end-user segment in the global telepsychiatry market in 2018, and is also likely to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. In terms of regional demarcation, Europe held the maximum market share in 2018 owing to increased migration to and within the EU. Furthermore, Japan has been known as a place where mental health discussion was a taboo, but it is starting to change with the advent of advancements in mental health technologies and growing awareness. There is a growth in the number of mental health professionals including clinical psychologists, and care is expanding to a wider range of issues.

Direct purchase the report@https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/881

Telepsychiatry to Attract Pediatric and Adolescent Segment In 2019

The cost related to mental health problems is estimated to be between 3% & 4% of the Gross National Product (GNP)

In developed countries, mental disorders, however, cost several billion dollars to national economies, both in terms of expenditure incurred & productivity loss

In addition, many companies have started to provide so-called "text therapy" services which allow users to chat with different types of licensed mental health professionals at a flat rate fee

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Telepsychiatry Market Overview, By Product

Chapter 5. Global Telepsychiatry Market Overview, By End-User

Chapter 6. Global Telepsychiatry Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.