Gopher Expands Partnership in the Americas Financial Services and Wireless Mesh Network Potential Business Growth

Gopher and GBT Conclude Mutual Investment Share Exchange, Start Plans for Expansion of Revenues in the Americas

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPH ) ("Gopher”, or “the Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it has closed an agreement with Genesis Blockchain Technologies (“GBT”) - http://gbttechnologies.com/. GBT is in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.



Both companies will be working on plans to potentially expand the services and geographic coverage of their financial services. Gopher currently addresses the United States market through its ECS Prepaid terminals and software in roughly more than 9,000 retail locations. Working with GBT, Gopher is planning to enhance its offerings and potentially address new growing vertical and geographic markets.

Building on Gopher’s wireless mesh network technology and GBT software development abilities, the companies intend, as business partners, to pursue new markets such as government work — military, fire, rescue – and air- and space-based systems for drones, aircraft and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites, potentially forming a high-performance global wireless mesh network.

"In light of the difficulties the Company faces those days, as routinely reported in our SEC filings, this is potentially a great step forward for Gopher to be able to expand its financial services business, which generated over $50 million in revenue in 2018, into new vertical and geographic markets while using our own technology” said Doug Davis, Gopher’s Chief Executive Officer. "GBT can be an amazing partner that can give us access to broader technologies and markets, especially in Latin America, and a development team to enhance our own resources." Further Mr. Davis added: “Again, please note to rely on Information Only Provided by the Company – Gopher Protocol Inc. The Company is pleased to address any verification of public material through this designated email address: info@gopherprotocol.com.”



“I know Gopher is in stormy waters these days and who knows what the future holds,” said Pablo Gonzalez, GBT’s founder and CEO. “But I am also very familiar with Gopher’s technology, I have been in touch with Gopher for more than a year. I was a guest and presenter at their board summit last year; their executives were with us in Canada at conference we sponsored; I spent days and nights with their CTO Dr. Danny Rittman - so I am very confident of these words: this is amazing technology, period!” added Mr. Gonzalez.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPH) (“Gopher”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

