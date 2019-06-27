Former Tradeweb Direct Head of Markets Joins Oyster Consulting

Financial Services consulting firm responds to demand for expertise in Capital Markets, Electronic Fixed Income Trading and Transition Management

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Michael Segal joins the firm as a Managing Director, expanding Oyster’s ability to provide consistent, high-quality services in trading operations, infrastructure and technology platforms. Michael has a proven track record of successfully establishing and expanding Retail and Middle Market fixed income divisions by leading sales, trading, middle office and innovative technology solutions for broker-dealers and RIAs.



Michael Segal joins Oyster Consulting as Managing Director





Prior to joining Oyster, Michael was the Managing Director, Head of Markets for Tradeweb Direct, a premiere retail fixed income platform providing live, executable and RFQ markets across all major fixed income asset classes. Michael also served as Executive Vice President, Head of Capital Markets Group for Advisors Assets Management.

”Michael’s expertise in implementing processes that produce increased revenue and higher profit margins in a risk-managed and compliant fashion will add significant value to our clients,” said Buddy Doyle, Oyster Consulting CEO.

"I am excited to join the Oyster Consulting team as a Managing Director to help expand Oyster’s domestic footprint as they service the Financial Services and Wealth Management Industry. Oyster’s extensive experience in the regulatory and compliance business, along with my Capital Markets expertise, will enrich the world-class solutions Oyster offers our clients. Oyster CEO Buddy Doyle’s leadership in providing our clients with innovative solutions is the cornerstone of Oyster’s success. I am honored to partner with such an outstanding leader and company to support the continued growth and success of our clients."

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. The best run organizations make well-informed decisions with input from finance, operations, compliance, risk, technology, trading and marketing. Oyster offers our clients services in these areas from our three platforms. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with practical solutions to their challenges.

CONTACT

Michael Segal

704-654-8289

Michael.Segal@oysterllc.com

Buddy Doyle

CEO

804.521.6011

Buddy.doyle@oysterllc.com

www.oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0e8c9ea-1be8-414f-9169-14753440e50e



