Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly $0.12 per Share Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on April 29, 2019, a cash dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2019. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2019.







/EIN News/ --

Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.