Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) that was held on June 26, 2019.
All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:
- setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;
- electing each management-nominated director;
- re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lithium Americas’ auditor;
- approval of the unallocated entitlements under the Company’s equity incentive plan, as more particularly described in the information circular for the AGM;
- approval of the issuance of certain equity incentive grants, as more particularly described in the information circular for the AGM; and
- approval, in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, of the “Project Investment” as such term is defined in, and as more particularly described in, the information circular for the AGM.
The nine directors of Lithium Americas elected at the AGM are: Gary M. Cohn, Jonathan Evans, Fabiana Chubbs, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha and Wang Xiaoshen. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:
|Director
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Percent For
|Percent Withheld
|Gary M. Cohn
|48,068,209
|248,239
|99.49%
|0.51%
|Jonathan Evans
|47,329,097
|987,351
|97.96%
|2.04%
|Fabiana Chubbs
|48,146,874
|169,574
|99.65%
|0.35%
|George Ireland
|47,935,371
|381,077
|99.21%
|0.79%
|John Kanellitsas
|47,303,883
|1,012,565
|97.90%
|2.10%
|Chaiwat Kovavisarach
|46,002,081
|2,314,367
|95.21%
|4.79%
|Franco Mignacco
|46,247,311
|2,069,137
|95.72%
|4.28%
|Gabriel Rubacha
|47,321,241
|995,206
|97.94%
|2.06%
|Wang Xiaoshen
|46,179,154
|2,137,294
|95.72%
|4.42%
Following the AGM, Jonathan Evans, the Company’s CEO, gave a presentation. A copy of that presentation, as well as an audio recording of Mr. Jonathan Evans, can be found on the Company’s website at www.lithiumamericas.com.
In addition, the Lithium Americas Board of Directors appointed Fabiana Chubbs to the Company’s Audit Committee.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas owns a 62.5% interest in Caucharí-Olaroz along with its partner, Ganfeng Lithium. As a result of the Project Investment, Ganfeng Lithium will increase its interest in Caucharí-Olaroz from 37.5% to 50%, with Lithium Americas holding the remaining 50% interest. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada, the largest known lithium deposit in the United States. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.
/EIN News/ -- For further information contact:
Lithium Americas Corp.
Investor Relations
Suite 300 – 900 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1E6
Telephone: 778-656-5820
Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com
Website: www.lithiumamericas.com
