Genetic Testing Market Set to Reach $17,606.70 Million by 2025 at 11.3% CAGR, Globally

The global Genetic Testing Market is expected to register substantial growth in upcoming years, owing to rise in incidence of genetic disorders & cancer and growth in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines.

Portland, OR, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic testing is the study of DNA that identifies gene mutation associated with a variety of genetic disorders. There are various types of genetic testing, and several methods such as cytogenetic testing, biochemical testing, molecular testing, molecular testing, and chromosome analysis are used to determine the changes in person’s chromosomes, genes, or proteins. The outcomes of a genetic test confirm or diagnose a suspected genetic condition or help determine a person’s chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder.

The global Genetic Testing Market was valued at $7,501.90 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $17,606.70 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2025.In addition, advancements in genetic testing techniques are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, standardization concerns of genetic testing-based diagnostics and stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped emerging markets in developing countries are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market players.

The global genetic testing market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into predictive testing, predictive testing, prenatal & newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into cytogenetic testing, molecular testing, and DNA sequencing. By application, it is segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others. Region wise, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

