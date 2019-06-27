Elemental Analyzer Market will Expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over 2019 to 2027- Future Market Insights

CHS Elemental Analyzer Sales Surge in Line with Compound Packing Innovations, Accounting for Over 4 in 10 Sales: FMI

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the elemental analyzer sales closed in on 270 thousand units in 2018, and will record a Y-o-Y growth at 5.0% in 2019. Growth of the elemental analyzer market will continue to remain influenced by various factors, which range from adoption among institutes for ascertaining elemental concentrations, to introduction of novel products by vendors to deliver real-time, quick, and accurate results.

The study finds that more than 4 in 10 elemental analyzers sold worldwide are CHS analyzers, with sales in 2018 estimated at approximately 113 thousand units. One of the leading aspects underpinning CHS analyzer sales is the development of new compounds, such as silver vanadate, for use in permanent combustion tube packaging. Discovery and introduction of such materials has led to greater capacity and increased activity for analysis of sulfur and halogens. Additionally, these novel materials act as indicators to signal their depletion, which in turn has enhanced the functionality and efficiency of new CHS analyzers being developed.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9016

The study opines that benchtop currently remains top-selling modularity of elemental analyzer, over the course of the forecast period demand for portable/handheld elemental analyzer will gain higher traction among end-users. Applications of elemental analysis continue to widen, to not only engulf research and development, but also product inspection and quality control at various manufacturing sites. This has further resulted in the requirement for higher degree of measurement and analytical capabilities, along with easier and faster operations.

Elemental Analyzer Market Vendors Focusing on Value-added Service Offerings

The study finds that leading vendors in the elemental analyzer market are focusing on providing value-added services to end-users. These vendors are increasingly delivering additional software, in combination with elemental analyzers, for successfully integrating the results obtained from the analysis. This, coupled with growing focus of leading companies on data integration, will continue to provide an impetus to growth of the elemental analyzers market. In addition, key aspects such as collection of exploratory data for generating actionable insights, along with the software’s capability for running on multitude of workstations will continue to succor growth of the elemental analyzer market.

Preview Analysis Global Elemental Analyzer Market Segmentation by Product Type (C-H-S analyzer, O-N-H analyzer and XRF analyzer); by Modularity Type (benchtop and portable/handheld elemental analyzer); by End Use (mining, petrochemical, construction, steel, and pharmaceutical industry): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/elemental-analyzers-market

According to the study, elemental analyzers continue to seek extensive adoption among academic institutions, and the trend is expected to prevail in the near future. Academic institutes around the world are buying products apropos of elemental analysis to ascertain concentrations of elements in various matrices. Several institutes are entering into strategic collaboration with the research laboratories, which has eventually led to improvements in the research activities across fields, including metabolomics, medicine and proteomics. Additionally, governments across the globe are providing significant funds to academic institutes to acquire necessary equipment for an array of analysis.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9016

Elemental Analyzer Sales Remain Robust in the Mining Industry

The study opines that elemental analyzer demand will remain comparatively robust in the mining sector, with sales estimated to accounting for nearly 30% volume share of the market in 2019. Elemental analyzers play a pivotal role in process control of flotation and grinding plants of the minerals processing operations. Demand for elemental analyzers in the mining industry will continue to grow as the requirement for high-availability, accurate elemental analysis remains for enabling improvements in the product quality.

The study states that nature of the elemental analyzer market will continued to be moderately fragmented, with leading companies directing their focus toward development of innovative products compliant with specific manufacturing standards.

Buy Elemental Analyzer Market Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9016

More from FMI’s Testing Equipment Market Intelligence:

LED Tester Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028 Potentiometer Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028 Automated Test Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Testing Equipment Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: http://www.technorhythms.com/

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.