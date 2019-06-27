World Infection Surveillance Solution Market to Witness a CAGR of 14.6% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solution Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global infection surveillance solution market to grow with a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the infection surveillance solution market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the infection surveillance solution market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global infection surveillance solution market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global infection surveillance solution market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the infection surveillance solution market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the infection surveillance solution market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global infection surveillance solution market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



Drivers

The rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)

Growing awareness about the safety and security of the patient

Increasing government funding for preventing HAIs

Restraints

Lack of awareness among society for the use of advanced healthcare tools.

Opportunities

Rapidly growing adoption of cloud-based software in the healthcare industry

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Infection Surveillance Solution Market Highlights

2.2. Infection Surveillance Solution Market Projection

2.3. Infection Surveillance Solution Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Infection Surveillance Solution Market



4. Infection Surveillance Solution Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market by Type

5.1. Software

5.1.1. Web-Based

5.1.2. On-Premise

5.2. Services



6. Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market by End-user

6.1. Clinics

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Ambulatory Care Centers

6.4. Long-term Care Facilities



7. Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Infection Surveillance Solution Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Infection Surveillance Solution Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Infection Surveillance Solution Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Infection Surveillance Solution Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Baxter International Inc.

8.2.2. Premier Inc.

8.2.3. DEB Group Ltd.

8.2.4. Gojo Industries Inc.

8.2.5. Becton, Dikinson and Company

8.2.6. Wolters Kluwer N.V.

8.2.7. Hygreen Inc.

8.2.8. RL Solutions



