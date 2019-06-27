Global LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market, 2024 - 5G Applications Market for Enterprise and Industrial Segments will Reach $29.4B

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market by Service Provider Type, Connection Type, Deployment Type, Use Cases, 5G Service Category, Computing as a Service, Industry Verticals, Region and Country 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Most Comprehensive LTE and 5G Applications Market Report sees 5GNR Market for Private Wireless in Industrial Automation reaching $3.1 Billion by 2024



5G will bring about fundamental structural economic changes, such as significantly lower broadband pricing as a whole, and also much greater flexibility for enterprise, industrial, and government market segments in terms of how they connect public to private networks. The use cases for future 5G enabled applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Correspondingly, each scenario will have its own network configuration of requirements and parameters.



This is the most comprehensive research available addressing the LTE and 5G application and service market. This report evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. The report also assesses LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service.



The report includes 5G application market sizing as well as LTE apps and services in terms of penetration and revenue for the following areas:

Mobile Network Operator Provided Apps and Services in Consumer, Business, and Government Markets

Computing as a Service (via Mobile Edge Computing) by Customer Type (Enterprise, Industrial, and Government)

OTT Provided Apps and Services including VoIP, Messaging, Social Media, Video, Entertainment, and Productivity

LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro and 5G based Apps by Smart Cities and Suburbs, Exurban Areas, Rural Areas

LTE Applications and Services by LTE User Equipment (LTE UE) Categories including Cat M1, Cat NB1, Cat 1, and Cat 4

Apps and Services by LTE and 5G Device including Modems, IoT/M2M Modules, Smartphones, Wearables, and more

LTE and 5G in Critical Communications by Segment (Public Safety, Homeland Security, Transportation, Utilities, Others)

LTE and 5G Applications by Industry Vertical including Automotive, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Retail

5G Apps by Private Wireless, Industrial Automation, Critical Communications Services, Industry Verticals, and much more

5G Apps and Services by Category: Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications, and Massive Machine-Type Communications

The report also evaluates supporting technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in LTE and 5G by Technology, Customer Type, and Data as a Service. The report also assesses opportunities for Blockchain technology in 5G. For example, the report provides forecasts for Global Blockchain Driven LTE and 5G Application and Service Market by Connection.



Select Report Findings:

Mobile Edge Computing will be key for private wireless implementation

MEC will also be important for public consumer applications, but lower priority

The 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $3.1B by 2024

Global revenue for LTE based SMB mobility apps and service will reach $5.5B by 2024

5G applications market for enterprise and industrial segments will reach $29.4B globally by 2024

Key 5G applications for business will be IoT connectivity, SMB/corporate mobility, and fixed wireless

Select Report Benefits:

Forecasts for LTE and 5G applications, private wireless, computing as a service 2019 to 2024

Identify important applications and services for LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Pro, and 5G connectivity

Understand the role and importance of Mobile Edge Computing in private wireless marketplace

Identify leading applications from a go-to-market and ROI perspective for both LTE and 5G connectivity

Recognize opportunities for edge computing support of consumer apps and computing as a service for business

Target Audience:

Mobile Network Operators

API management companies

SDN and virtualization vendors

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

Software, Application, and Content Providers

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Report Findings

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Companies in the Report



3.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.1.1 LTE Advanced

3.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct

3.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro

3.1.4 Fifth Generation Networks

3.2 5G New Radio and 5G Supporting and Related Technologies

3.2.1 Massive MIMO

3.2.2 Cognitive Radio Capabilities

3.2.3 Self-Organizing Networks

3.2.4 Visible Light Communications: Alternative to Radio Frequency

3.2.5 Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency

3.2.6 M2M Communications in IoT and the Role of 5G

3.2.7 C-RAN Architecture

3.2.8 Role and Importance of Heterogeneous Networks in LTE and 5G

3.2.9 H-CRAN Solution

3.2.10 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing

3.2.11 SDN and NFV Technology for 4G LTE and 5G Ecosystem

3.2.12 Software Defined Radio Considerations

3.2.13 Other Considerations: Spectrum Issues and Satellite Solutions

3.3 5G Any-Haul/X-Haul Backhaul: Front Haul and Back Haul

3.4 5G Fixed Wireless Access

3.5 LTE and 5G Application and Service Landscape

3.5.1 Evolution of Long Term Evolution (LTE) Standard for 4G

3.5.2 5G Capabilities in Support of Applications, Services, and Solutions

3.5.3 The Core 5G Service Feature/Functionality: Voice over 5G (Vo5G)

3.6 5G Commercial Service Trials

3.7 Market Drivers for 5G Based Applications and Services

3.7.1 Ultra-low Latency Connectivity

3.7.2 Massive Growth of Connected IoT Devices and Data Traffic

3.7.3 Critical Communications and Public Safety Applications

3.7.4 LTE and 5G in Smart City Initiatives

3.7.5 LTE and 5G in Private Wireless Networks

3.7.6 Transition to Cloud, Virtualized Platforms, and Edge Computing

3.8 LTE and 5G Market Constraints

3.8.1 Costly Network Service Deployment

3.8.2 Vertical Focused Business Models

3.8.3 Global Spectrum Challenges

3.8.4 Technical Ambiguity in Air Interface Waveform Technologies



4.0 LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics

4.1 LTE and 5G Devices

4.1.1 Smartphones

4.1.2 Wearables

4.1.3 Modems

4.1.4 IoT/M2M Modules

4.1.5 LTE and 5G User Equipment

4.2 LTE and 5G Service Value Chain

4.2.1 UE and Hardware Manufacturers

4.2.2 Connectivity Solution Providers

4.2.3 IoT Application and OTT Solution Provider

4.2.4 Mobility and Analytics Solution Providers

4.2.5 Enterprise, Government, and Industrial Plant

4.3 Mobile Network Operators vs. OTT Application Providers

4.3.1 MNO Strategies

4.3.2 OTT Based Apps in 5G

4.4 Data Revenue vs. Other Services Revenue

4.5 Average Data Consumption: Video vs. Apps

4.6 Network Slicing and MEC role to Quality of Service Experience

4.7 Private Wireless Network: Licensed Spectrum vs. Unlicensed Spectrum

4.7.1 LTE-U: CBRS and MulteFire

4.7.2 Private 5G NR Access Networks

4.8 5G vs. WiFi In-Building Coverage

4.9 Machine Learning to Improve Analytics and Decision Making

4.10 AI Based Data Analytics to Facilitate Data as a Service

4.11 Network Security and Data Protection

4.12 5G and Edge Computing

4.12.1 Mobile Edge Computing to Support 5G

4.12.2 Carrier Owned/Controlled MEC: The Mobile Network Operator Role

4.12.3 Carrier Mobile Edge Computing Strategies

4.13 5G Techniques for URLLC and Reliability Sensitive Apps

4.14 Mission Critical Communication, Analytics, and Smart City Initiatives

4.14.1 Mission Critical Application Challenges

4.14.2 Private IoT Network and Mission Critical Applications

4.15 Carrier Aggregation

4.16 Analysis of 3GPP Releases

4.17 5G IoT Application Verticals

4.17.1 Retail and Consumer Electronics Applications

4.17.2 Healthcare Applications

4.17.3 Industrial Automation Applications

4.17.4 Intelligent Building Automation Applications

4.17.5 Automotive and Transportation Applications

4.17.6 Home Automation Applications

4.17.7 Financial Institution Applications

4.17.8 Energy and Utility Applications

4.17.9 Public Safety Applications

4.17.10 Military Applications

4.17.11 Oil and Gas Applications

4.17.12 Mining Applications

4.17.13 Agriculture Applications

4.18 5G IoT Trials and Demonstrations



5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Airtel

5.3 BT Group (EE)

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 China Telecom

5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.7 DU

5.8 KT Corporation

5.9 NTT DoCoMo

5.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

5.11 SK Telecom

5.12 Sprint Corporation

5.13 Telstra

5.14 Verizon

5.15 Vodafone Group

5.16 Telenor

5.17 T-Mobile USA

5.18 Rogers Communications

5.19 America Movil

5.20 Entel

5.21 Movistar

5.22 China Unicom

5.23 Ooredoo

5.24 Zain

5.25 Swisscom

5.26 Spark NZ

5.27 Telecom Italia

5.28 Orange SA

5.29 KDDI Corporation

5.30 LG Uplus

5.31 Softbank Group

5.32 SingTel

5.33 Telefonica

5.34 Apple

5.35 Facebook

5.36 Google

5.37 Microsoft

5.38 Rakuten

5.39 Snap Inc.

5.40 Spotify AB

5.41 Tencent

5.42 Amazon

5.43 WeChat

5.44 Skype

5.45 Telegram

5.46 Ribbon Communications

5.47 REVE Systems

5.48 Hulu

5.49 Netflix

5.50 Dish

5.51 Sky Go

5.52 Roku

5.53 Sony

5.54 Fubo TV

5.55 Philo TV

5.56 ClipBucket

5.57 Muvi

5.58 Contus Vplay

5.59 Quickplay

5.60 Vplayed

5.61 Ooyala

5.62 Vidmind

5.63 Mobiotics

5.64 Nokia Network

5.65 Samsung Electronics

5.66 Cisco Systems

5.67 LG Electronics

5.68 Huawei Technologies

5.69 Ericsson

5.70 Qualcomm

5.71 Intel Corporation

5.72 NEC Corporation

5.73 ZTE Corporation

5.74 Ciena Corporation

5.75 Cavium Inc.

5.76 Qorvo Inc.

5.77 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.78 Broadcom Corporation

5.79 HPE

5.80 VMware Inc.

5.81 MediaTek Inc.

5.82 Juniper Network Inc.

5.83 Analog Devices Inc.

5.84 MACOM Technology

5.85 Motorola

5.86 Ascom

5.87 Harris

5.88 Hytera

5.89 Cobham Wireless

5.90 Leonardo

5.91 Mentura Group

5.92 Inmarsat

5.93 Zenitel

5.94 HTC

5.95 Airspan

5.96 Alvarion

5.97 Sierra Wireless

5.98 Coolpad Dyno

5.99 Mobvoi

5.100 Fitbit

5.101 Misfit

5.102 Asus

5.103 Netgear

5.104 Zyxel

5.105 Alibaba

5.106 D-Link

5.107 UbiFi

5.108 Altair Semiconductor

5.109 SimNet Wireless

5.110 Siretta

5.111 Cradlepoint

5.112 Telit Communications

5.113 Gemalto

5.114 Netcracker

5.115 Texim Europe

5.116 M2M Connectivity

5.117 Eurotech

5.118 RedLinX

5.119 MYCOM OSI

5.120 Colt



6.0 LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market 2019 - 2026

6.1.1 LTE and 5G Apps and Service 2019 - 2026

6.1.2 LTE and 5G by Connection Type 2019 - 2026

6.1.3 LTE and 5G Applications by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

6.1.4 LTE and 5G in Private Wireless Networks 2019 - 2026

6.1.5 Global LTE and 5G Applications in Industry Verticals 2019 - 2026

6.2 Global LTE, LTE Advanced, and LTE Advanced Pro Market 2019 - 2026

6.2.1 LTE, LTE Advanced, and LTE Advanced Pro Applications 2019 - 2026

6.2.2 LTE Applications by Device Type 2019 - 2026

6.2.3 LTE Applications by User Equipment 2019 - 2026

6.3 Global LTE Applications and Service 2019 - 2026

6.3.1 LTE Applications by Service Provider: Carriers and OTT 2019 - 2026

6.3.2 LTE Applications City/Exurban/Rural Areas 2019 - 2026

6.4 Global LTE Advanced Applications and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.4.1 LTE Advanced Applications by Service Provider 2019 - 2026

6.4.2 LTE Advanced Applications City/Exurban/Rural Areas 2019 - 2026

6.5 LTE Advanced Pro Apps and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.5.1 LTE Advanced Pro Service Provider Applications 2019 - 2026

6.5.2 LTE Advanced Pro Applications City/Exurban/Rural Areas 2019 - 2026

6.5.3 Fixed Wireless Access Market in LTE Advanced Pro 2019 - 2026

6.5.3.1 Global Fixed Wireless Access 2019 - 2026

6.6 5G Apps and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.6.1 5G Applications by Device Type 2019 - 2026

6.6.2 5G Applications by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

6.6.3 5G Applications by Service Category 2019 - 2026

6.6.4 Network Slicing Dependent Apps and Service Market in 5G

6.7 5G New Radio Market 2019 - 2026

6.7.1 5GNR Applications 2019 - 2026

6.7.2 5GNR Applications in Industrial Automation 2019 - 2026

6.7.3 5GNR Applications by Deployment Type 2019 - 2026

6.7.4 Industrial Automation Market in Private 5GNR 2019 - 2026

6.7.5 Private 5GNR in Industrial Automation by Application 2019 - 2026

6.8 LTE and 5G Apps and Service Sub-Market 2019 - 2026

6.8.1 Residential Service Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.2 Smart City Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.3 Mobile Edge Computing Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.4 Computing as a Service Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.5 Critical Communication Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.6 Artificial Intelligence Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.7 AI Data as a Service Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.8 Cybersecurity Solutions in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.8.9 Blockchain Market in LTE and 5G 2019 - 2026

6.9 Regional LTE and 5G Applications Market 2019 - 2026

6.10 Global LTE and 5G Users 2019 - 2026

6.10.1 Global Users by Connection Type 2019 - 2026

6.10.2 Global User LTE Segmentation 2019 - 2026

6.10.3 Global LTE and 5G Users by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

6.10.4 Global LTE Users by Deployment Type 2019 - 2026

6.10.5 LTE and 5G Users by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2026

6.11 Global LTE Subscriptions 2019 - 2026

6.11.1 Global LTE Subscription by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

6.11.2 Global LTE Users City/Exurban/Rural Area 2019 - 2026

6.12 Global LTE Advanced Users 2019 - 2026

6.12.1 LTE Advanced Users by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

6.12.2 Global LTE Advanced Users City/Exurban/Rural Area 2019 - 2026

6.13 Global LTE Advanced Pro Users 2019 - 2026

6.13.1 Global LTE Advanced Pro Users by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

6.13.2 Global LTE Advanced Pro Users City/Exurban/Rural Area 2019 - 2026

6.13.3 Global Fixed Wireless Access Users via LTE Advanced Pro 2019 - 2026

6.14 Global 5G Subscriptions 2019 - 2026

6.14.1 Global 5G Users by Device Type 2019 - 2026

6.14.2 Global 5G Users by Service Provider Type 2019 - 2026

6.14.3 Global 5G Users by eMBB, mMTC, URLLC, and FWA 2019 - 2026

6.14.4 Global 5G Network Slicing Dependent Apps and Service Usage 2019 - 2026

6.15 Global 5G New Radio Users 2019 - 2026

6.15.1 Global 5GNR Usage by Application 2019 - 2026

6.15.2 Global 5GNR Users by Private and Public Deployment 2019 - 2026

6.16 Regional LTE and 5G Subscription and Usage 2019 - 2026

6.16.1 LTE and 5G in North America by Country 2019 - 2026



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing and Datacenter Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Network Equipment Providers

7.10 Network Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 OTT Service Providers

7.18 Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Users



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krlvrt





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: 4G and 5G



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.