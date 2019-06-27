Video Live Streaming Solutions: Global Market Review 2017-2019 & Forecast to 2025 -- Development of High-Speed Network Systems Across the Globe Spurs Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Live Streaming Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global video live streaming solutions market to grow with a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on the video live streaming solutions market covers the analysis of the leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on the video live streaming solutions market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global video live streaming solutions market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global video live streaming solutions market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the video live streaming solutions market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the video live streaming solutions market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global video live streaming solutions market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



Drivers

The benefits offered by video live streaming solutions such as efficiency, reliability and cost-effectiveness for media streaming on any screen across various industry verticals

High penetration rate of smartphones and tablets

Increasing preference towards online streaming services rather than traditional TV

Opportunities

Development of high-speed network systems across globe

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Highlights

2.2. Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Projection

2.3. Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solutions

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Video Live Streaming Solutions Market



4. Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Component

5.1. Services

5.2. Software

5.2.1. On-premise

5.2.2. Cloud



6. Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Solutions

6.1. Publishing

6.2. Delivery and Distribution

6.3. Editing and Transcoding

6.4. Video Security

6.5. Analytics

6.6. Archiving

6.7. Captioning



7. Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Industry

7.1. Gaming

7.2. Government

7.3. Education

7.4. Media and Entertainment

7.5. Retail

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Others



8. Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Component

8.1.2. North America Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Solutions

8.1.3. North America Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Industry

8.1.4. North America Video Live Streaming Solutions Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Video Live Streaming Solutions Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. Wowza Media Systems LLC

9.2.2. Telestream LLC

9.2.3. Sonic Foundry

9.2.4. Qumu Enterprise Video

9.2.5. DigiVive Services Pvt. Ltd.

9.2.6. Haivision

9.2.7. IBM

9.2.8. Livestream

9.2.9. Ooyala Inc.

9.2.10. Polycom Inc.



