Biometric-as-a-Service Market, 2024 by Application Area (Government and Defense, Finance, Healthcare, Law, and HR), Modality (Unimodal & Multimodal), Offering (Solution and Services)

The global biometric-as-a-service market size is forecasted to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.7 billion by 2024

The major growth drivers for the market include increasing users and data-security initiatives by government, growing usage of mobile devices, and increasing demand for robust fraud detection and prevention systems. However, the low cybersecurity budget of organizations and high installation costs may restrain the market growth.



Biometrics-as-a-service offers capabilities that capture both physiological and behavioral aspects of human beings, thus providing authentication based on fingerprint, face, iris, voice, vein, and other such traits.



In the last few years, there has been a series of technological innovations that make the biometric technology technically and commercially feasible in the present market scenario. A few prominent technological advancements are the emergence of technologies, such as touchless biometrics, portable biometrics devices, and biometrics-as-a-service. This increasing innovation has led to the present state of the industry, where there are new devices and solutions that are being launched in the market at an exponential rate.



Biometrics-as-a-service can be provided in a unimodal or a multimodal-based authentication type, which provides multi-level security, owing to which, these services are witnessing huge demand across the industry. Increasing security threats and growing government initiatives, across the world, for identification and verification purposes, have further fueled the demand for these solutions among users.



Moreover, biometrics-as- a-service is witnessing high adoption due to the growing usage of mobile devices equipped with advanced security features and biometric capabilities. However, the security of biometric data being stored on the cloud may limit the adoption and growth of this market.

