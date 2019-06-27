Angola reaffirms Africa-Europe renewed alliance

Lisbon, ANGOLA, June 27 - The minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, last Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal, manifested Angola’s availability to contribute to a new Africa-Europe alliance ,

Manuel Augusto - who was speaking on the theme “Africa and Europe in a multi-polar world” at the Annual Conference on European Empowerment – highlighted that some African countries continue to struggle with the legacy of colonialism, civil wars, terrorism, corruption, lack of infrastructures, environmental and development problems, despite the enormous potential in terms of natural resources and the high number of youth population.

According to the minister, Europe and Africa need to find a co-operation roadmap that enables the strengthening of sustainable development and contribute to a mutually advantageous partnership.

As regards migration, Manuel Augusto, said that this has to be dealt with through a long term perspective.

Although the relationship between Europe and Africa has a strategic configuration, African countries are prone to accept that the gains are disproportional, since Africa continues to be a mere supplier of raw material and other goods to the European industry.

The meeting, which lasted two days, was attended by several personalities and specialists from around the world, who debated themes related to the need of a better relationship between Europe and its international partners.

