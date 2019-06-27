Prevnar 13 (Pfizer) Drug Report 2018 - Despite a Slight Drop in US Sales from $3.6Bn in 2016 to $3.4Bn in 2017, Prevnar 13 Maintains a Dominant Hold on the Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prevnar 13" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Prevnar 13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) is Pfizer's follow-on vaccine to Prevnar 7, which was the first pneumococcal conjugate vaccine licensed in the US. It is approved for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (e.g. meningitis and bacteremia), pneumonia, and acute otitis media in adults aged 50 years and older, and in infants, children, and adolescents aged six weeks to 17 years.



Research Outlook



Despite a slight drop in US sales from $3.6bn in 2016 to $3.4bn in 2017, Prevnar 13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine;

Pfizer) maintains a dominant hold on the pneumococcal vaccine market. The decrease is due to the gradual exhaustion of the catchup elderly population in the US, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) 2014 recommendation for Prevnar 13 to be used in adults aged 65 years and older, which drove a surge in 2016 sales to $3.6bn in the US from $2.1bn in 2014 before the recommendation was issued.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Prevnar 13 : Pneumococcal vaccines

List of Figures

Figure 1: Prevnar 13 sales for pneumococcal vaccination across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Prevnar 13 drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of Prevnar 13 for pneumococcal vaccination in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

Table 3: Pneumococcal vaccine recommendations for Prevnar 13, by country and age group

Table 4: Late-phase trials of Prevnar 13 for pneumococcal vaccination

Table 5: Prevnar 13 for pneumococcal vaccination - SWOT analysis



