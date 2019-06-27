Global Synflorix (GlaxoSmithKline/Japan Vaccine) Drug Overview & Outlook 2018: A 10-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synflorix" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Synflorix (GlaxoSmithKline/Japan Vaccine) is a 10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine active against Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, and 23F. Synflorix is approved in the UK and registered in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Japan for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease, pneumonia, and acute otitis media in infants and children aged from six weeks up to five years.



Synflorix's (10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; GlaxoSmithKline/Japan Vaccine) market share will continue to decline as it struggles to compete with Prevnar 13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer) in the EU and Japan. Synflorix has failed to gain a recommendation for use in the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), largely due to the ease of switching from Prevnar 7 (7-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer) to Prevnar 13, as well as its less convenient 3+1 dosing regimen and narrower serotype coverage



Drug Overview Product Profiles Synflorix : Pneumococcal vaccines

