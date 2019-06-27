There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,690 in the last 365 days.

Global Synflorix (GlaxoSmithKline/Japan Vaccine) Drug Overview & Outlook 2018: A 10-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synflorix" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Synflorix (GlaxoSmithKline/Japan Vaccine) is a 10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine active against Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, and 23F. Synflorix is approved in the UK and registered in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Japan for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease, pneumonia, and acute otitis media in infants and children aged from six weeks up to five years.

Research Outlook

Synflorix's (10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; GlaxoSmithKline/Japan Vaccine) market share will continue to decline as it struggles to compete with Prevnar 13 (13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer) in the EU and Japan. Synflorix has failed to gain a recommendation for use in the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), largely due to the ease of switching from Prevnar 7 (7-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; Pfizer) to Prevnar 13, as well as its less convenient 3+1 dosing regimen and narrower serotype coverage

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. Synflorix : Pneumococcal vaccines

List of Tables
Table 1: Synflorix drug profile
Table 2: Approval history of Synflorix for pneumococcal vaccination in Japan and the five major EU markets
Table 3: Late-phase trials of Synflorix for pneumococcal vaccination
Table 4: Synflorix for pneumococcal vaccination - SWOT analysis

