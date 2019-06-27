Parallax Health Sciences Announces Strategic Initiative to Invite Third Party Development for its Digital Connected Health Platform Software Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, CA, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced that the Company will develop and promote its Parallax CarePlatform as a Platform-Centric Software Ecosystem offering to third-party developers of medical apps, software and medical devices to provide an environment that accelerates the availability of situation specific software requirements.

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Paul Arena, stated that, “Our decision to expand the access to the Parallax Care Platform to include individual product offerings is designed to eventually provide a path for hybrid business models focused on creating and sharing new value through our open architecture that provides an Application Programming Interface (“API”).” Mr. Arena continued, “Traditional thinking is that industry thought leaders must make a choice between a product-based or a platform-based business model, as each model has its own characteristics and approach to operations and resource allocations. We believe that our Platform models will enable customers to utilize the Parallax Care Platform for access to their third-party applications and devices and we will eventually provide our own Software Developer Kit (“SDK”) to make the connections to our Platform even easier. Our goal here is to accelerate mass adoption of our Parallax Care Platform and our proprietary products and services, which will provide strong empirical data supporting our value proposition to the various healthcare stakeholders.”

Nathaniel Bradley, Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Chief Technology Officer, stated that, “The new Platform business model provides our patented outcome optimization technology, Parallax Care’s flexible interoperability and unique interface capabilities, along with telehealth capabilities. It is our proprietary technologies, products and services, that will attract the third-party developers of Internet-of-Things, (“IoT”) devices and other services as they will benefit from the value of our product offerings integrated into their own offerings,” Mr. Bradley concluded.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved in real time by physicians that are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and such information can be automatically integrated into electronic patient health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize upon the digital transformation currently underway in the healthcare industry in order to improve patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, while supporting healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact: Paul Arena paul@parallaxcare.com cell 404-915-8449



