Worldwide Diabetes Management: Insulin Pumps Market Outlook to 2022 - Medtronic's Dominant Market Share May be Threatened in the Coming Years

Valued at nearly $3bn in 2017, the Insulin Pumps Market is growing at nearly 10%, one of the highest growth medical device markets today.



Market growth is driven by the increasing global prevalence of diabetes (425 million adults worldwide today, increasing to 629 million by 2045) and the pressing need to control spiraling healthcare costs due to diabetes-related complications, supported by strong clinical evidence that intensive insulin therapy using automated insulin pumps reduces long-term costs and improves clinical outcomes.



The market is being positively impacted by technological innovation, including the commercial launch and increased adoption of the world's first artificial pancreas (AP) or hybrid-closed loop insulin pump - Medtronic's MiniMed 670G - as well as good growth of other tube-based, tubeless and patch-pod based systems offered by smaller competitors (eg Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care). Over the next 2-5 years, new competitive, next-generation AP technologies developed by several innovative startups, if successfully launched, may broaden consumer choice and threaten Medtronic's dominant market share.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

i. Disease(s) overview

ii. Automated insulin pump technology

iii. Insulin pumps market

a. Market drivers and limiters

b. Competition - market leaders

iv. Methodology

v. Bibliography



Exhibit ES-1: Insulin pumps market forecast ($m), 2017-22



Diabetes Overview

Prevalence

Diabetes defined

Symptoms

Complications

Diagnosis and treatment

Cost of diabetes

Bibliography



Automated Insulin Pumps

Insulin pumps

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Roche

Tandem Diabetes Care

Valeritas

Emerging artificial pancreas systems

Beta Bionics

Bigfoot Biomedical

Cellnovo/TypeZero

Dexcom/TypeZero and Tandem Diabetes Care

Diabeloop

Senseonics/Roche/TypeZero

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Selected automated insulin pump brands by manufacturer

Exhibit 2-2: Selected automated insulin pumps and features

Exhibit 2-3: The 3-step Omnipod insulin delivery process

Exhibit 2-4: The new Omnipod DASH

Exhibit 2-5: The MiniMed 630G/640G automatic insulin pumps

Exhibit 2-6: The new MiniMed 670G hybrid closed-loop insulin pump

Exhibit 2-7: The new t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ technology

Exhibit 2-8: The V-go 24-hour disposable insulin delivery patch for type 2 diabetes

Exhibit 2-9: Selected emerging artificial pancreas systems

Exhibit 2-10: Selected emerging artificial pancreas systems and clinical status

Exhibit 2-11: The iLet pocket-sized bionic pancreas system

Exhibit 2-12: The Bigfoot Loop artificial pancreas system

Exhibit 2-13: Cellnovo Gen 3 mobile-based insulin delivery system



Market Analysis

Insulin pumps market

Market forecast: global

Market drivers and limiters

Market forecast: by region

US market

Five major EU markets

Japanese market

Rest of the world market

Competitive analysis

Market share: global

Market share: by region

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Insulin pumps market forecast ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-2: Insulin pumps market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2017-22

Exhibit 3-3: Insulin pumps market, global share by supplier ($m), 2017

Exhibit 3-4: Insulin pumps market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2017



Appendix A: company listing



