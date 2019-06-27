Worldwide Diabetes Management: Insulin Pumps Market Outlook to 2022 - Medtronic's Dominant Market Share May be Threatened in the Coming Years
Valued at nearly $3bn in 2017, the Insulin Pumps Market is growing at nearly 10%, one of the highest growth medical device markets today.
Market growth is driven by the increasing global prevalence of diabetes (425 million adults worldwide today, increasing to 629 million by 2045) and the pressing need to control spiraling healthcare costs due to diabetes-related complications, supported by strong clinical evidence that intensive insulin therapy using automated insulin pumps reduces long-term costs and improves clinical outcomes.
The market is being positively impacted by technological innovation, including the commercial launch and increased adoption of the world's first artificial pancreas (AP) or hybrid-closed loop insulin pump - Medtronic's MiniMed 670G - as well as good growth of other tube-based, tubeless and patch-pod based systems offered by smaller competitors (eg Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care). Over the next 2-5 years, new competitive, next-generation AP technologies developed by several innovative startups, if successfully launched, may broaden consumer choice and threaten Medtronic's dominant market share.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
i. Disease(s) overview
ii. Automated insulin pump technology
iii. Insulin pumps market
a. Market drivers and limiters
b. Competition - market leaders
iv. Methodology
v. Bibliography
Exhibit ES-1: Insulin pumps market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Diabetes Overview
Prevalence
Diabetes defined
Symptoms
Complications
Diagnosis and treatment
Cost of diabetes
Bibliography
Automated Insulin Pumps
Insulin pumps
Insulet Corporation
Medtronic
Roche
Tandem Diabetes Care
Valeritas
Emerging artificial pancreas systems
Beta Bionics
Bigfoot Biomedical
Cellnovo/TypeZero
Dexcom/TypeZero and Tandem Diabetes Care
Diabeloop
Senseonics/Roche/TypeZero
Bibliography
Exhibit 2-1: Selected automated insulin pump brands by manufacturer
Exhibit 2-2: Selected automated insulin pumps and features
Exhibit 2-3: The 3-step Omnipod insulin delivery process
Exhibit 2-4: The new Omnipod DASH
Exhibit 2-5: The MiniMed 630G/640G automatic insulin pumps
Exhibit 2-6: The new MiniMed 670G hybrid closed-loop insulin pump
Exhibit 2-7: The new t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ technology
Exhibit 2-8: The V-go 24-hour disposable insulin delivery patch for type 2 diabetes
Exhibit 2-9: Selected emerging artificial pancreas systems
Exhibit 2-10: Selected emerging artificial pancreas systems and clinical status
Exhibit 2-11: The iLet pocket-sized bionic pancreas system
Exhibit 2-12: The Bigfoot Loop artificial pancreas system
Exhibit 2-13: Cellnovo Gen 3 mobile-based insulin delivery system
Market Analysis
Insulin pumps market
Market forecast: global
Market drivers and limiters
Market forecast: by region
US market
Five major EU markets
Japanese market
Rest of the world market
Competitive analysis
Market share: global
Market share: by region
Bibliography
Exhibit 3-1: Insulin pumps market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-2: Insulin pumps market, forecast sales by region ($m), 2017-22
Exhibit 3-3: Insulin pumps market, global share by supplier ($m), 2017
Exhibit 3-4: Insulin pumps market, estimated share by supplier and region, 2017
Appendix A: company listing
