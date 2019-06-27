More Than a Quarter of Patients Forgetting Healthcare Appointments, Survey Reveals

Data discovered by reminder software specialists ReminderCall.Com has revealed that over a quarter of patients have forgotten to attend healthcare appointments

MORGAN HILL, CA, USA, June 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare industry is suffering from major revenue losses due to no-show patients. With data showing 27% of scheduled appointments are going unattended across the United States, and estimates placing the cost of the average healthcare consultation at around $200 per session, the impact of failed attendance has far-reaching consequences for healthcare providers.

However, new data reveals that much of this revenue loss is avoidable.

ReminderCall.Com conducted a public survey of 1000 individuals across the United States. Respondents ranged in age, gender, background, and geographic location to ensure universal coverage of healthcare consumers.

The survey revealed that 27.6% of patients had missed a healthcare treatment or session due to forgetting their scheduled appointment. These included hospital and physician appointments, as well as specialty care visits with chiropractors, physical therapists, opticians and even dentists. .

“Many practices and services in healthcare are suffering from no-shows. While it might seem alarming that a significant number of patients are simply forgetting their appointments, the news that over a quarter of individuals do show up is actually a good thing for the industry,” commented Chantal Halmos, President of ReminderCall.Com.

“Although some issues that lead to no shows are unavoidable, patient forgetfulness can be prevented using communication strategies. Modern tools such as automated appointment reminders enable healthcare practices to develop cost-effective solutions to appointment attendance drop-offs. This improves their ability to focus on support and care for patients.”

Past reports have shown automated reminder systems to be very effective, increasing attendance rates of all patients by up to 37% — this data pertains not only to patients who forget appointments but to all individuals, suggesting impacts on forgetful patients could be much higher. Further supportive reports have led to the recommendation of reminder software, with the conclusion of a detailed review published on Sage Journals stating that “All hospitals should consider using automated reminders to reduce non-attendance at appointments.” and concluding that “the evidence is overwhelming that reminders have a positive effect on non-attendance rates.”



